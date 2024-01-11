Coffee shop toilets should be cleaned every 30 mins during peak periods, same as hawker centres

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will take enforcement action if there are lapses found in the cleanliness of toilets at coffee shops, said Minister of Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu in a written parliamentary reply on Jan. 10, 2024.

Fu was responding to a question by the People's Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Melvin Yong.

Yong asked if the National Environment Agency (NEA) imposes a minimum standard of cleanliness for public toilets at coffee shops and whether the NEA will consider issuing a guideline or standard to ensure the cleanliness of all public toilets.

Coffee shops required to develop and implement measures to keep toilets clean

Fu stated that every licensee of a food establishment, including coffee shops, must ensure that the toilets on the premises are kept clean and properly maintained.

She said: "The SFA inspects such public toilets to ensure that licensees adhere to the regulations and implement measures to upkeep good public hygiene. Enforcement actions will be taken by SFA if lapses are detected."

Under the Environmental Sanitation Regime, coffee shops are required to develop and implement measures to achieve stipulated cleanliness levels at their premises, including their toilets.

Fu added that premises managers must adopt mandatory baseline cleaning standards such as minimum daily cleaning, disinfection frequency, and thorough cleaning and disinfection at least once every quarter.

NEA advisory to remind public owners to keep toilets clean

Fu also said NEA published an advisory in March 2023 to remind public toilet owners to keep their toilets clean by adopting a proper schedule for cleaning and maintenance.

"This will help encourage proper use by the public and promote good public health," NEA wrote in the advisory.

Coffee shop managers are recommended to clean their toilets once every one to two hours during non-peak periods and every half-hour during peak periods, similar to the toilet cleaning frequencies for hawker centres.

The advisory details the cleaning method, equipment, and cleaning agents for different surfaces.

Holland Village Market and Food Centre gets a 5-star rating

In November 2023, the toilet at Holland Village Market and Food Centre received the award for the "Best Happy Toilet" in the market and food centre category.

It also received a five-star rating from the Restroom Association (Singapore).

To earn a five-star rating and the label of "Premium Restroom", the restroom needs to have facilities in working condition, no odour, reasonably dry floor, and be litter-free, amongst other criteria.

Top photo via Restroom Association (Singapore)