COE premiums rebound: Cat B up about S$27,000 to S$112,000

Belmont Lay | January 17, 2024, 05:24 PM

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums rebounded on Jan. 17 in the second bidding exercise of 2024.

Cat A

The COE premium for Category A, for smaller, less powerful cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as for EVs with up to 110 kilowatts of power, shot back up to S$81,589.

This was a 25.5 per cent increase from the S$65,010 recorded at the last tender exercise two weeks ago.

Cat B

The premium for Category B, for bigger, more powerful cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp, as well as EVs with more than 110 kilowatts of power, went up to S$112,000.

This was a 31.7 per cent increase from the S$85,010 premium set at the last round.

Open category

The premium for the open category COE price was S$109,004, which is 2.5 per cent more than the S$106,388 premium set at the last tender.

The commercial vehicle COE premium rose by 0.6 per cent from S$67,599 to S$68,001.

The motorcycle COE premium ended up at S$9,309, an increase of 2.1 per cent from S$9,114.

A total of 2,431 COEs were made available, while 4,464 bids were received.

The COE quota for the November 2023 to January 2024 quarter was increased from the previous quarter.

A total of 14,388 COEs were made available.

Top photo via Unsplash

