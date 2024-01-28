Back

MRT trains & stations, buses get CNY-themed makeovers to celebrate year of the dragon

Dong dong qiang on your way to work.

Ruth Chai | January 28, 2024, 11:35 AM

Events

Selected MRT trains, MRT stations and bus services have received themed makeovers this Chinese New Year.

The themed trains were launched by Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat on Jan. 26, 2024.

To give our transport system that festive flair this year of the dragon, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that they collaborated with the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, Tower Transit Singapore, SMRT and SBS Transit.

In photos shared via Facebook, train cabins can be seen decorated with decals on the ceilings, walls and floors.

Photo via LTA

Photo via LTA

Meanwhile, Maxwell and Shenton Way stations feature illustrations of dragons eating yusheng and hotpot together.

Photo via LTA

Photo via LTA

The decorations feature cute zodiac and festive food motifs. Nuggets of information on auspicious customs and common practices will also be featured amongst the illustrations.

Commuters will also get to enjoy Chinese New Year music from the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, Singapore Chinese Orchestra and more.

The tunes will play at MRT stations across the SMRT train network during peak hour periods, said LTA.

Here's where you can spot the decorations:

  • Selected trains on all six rail lines

  • Ang Mo Kio, Boon Lay, Punggol, Tampines, Maxwell & Shenton Way MRT Stations

  • Bus services 51, 851, 106, 166 and 961

Top photo via LTA

