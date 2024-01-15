Back

Pre-book CNY bank notes from Jan. 17, collection at DBS/POSB, OCBC, UOB branches: MAS

Those 60 and above, or persons with disabilities, can exchange notes at bank branches without a booking.

Nigel Chua | January 15, 2024, 02:33 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Chinese New Year (CNY) falls on Feb. 10, 2024.

For customers of DBS/POSB, OCBC, and UOB who are hoping to distribute physical red packets (or, angbaos), take note of how to get physical notes.

  1. Pre-booking for collection at bank branches: Online pre-booking is required, from Jan. 17. Collection of pre-booked notes at bank branches from Jan. 24.

  2. Walk-in exchange at bank branches: Only for those 60 and above, or persons with disabilities.

  3. Selected pop-up and branch ATMs of DBS, OCBC and UOB: Notes can be withdrawn without any pre-booking from Jan. 24.

Customers of all other banks may refer to the respective banks’ websites for details on notes exchange, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in a media release on Jan. 15.

According to an Annex provided by MAS, Standard Chartered Bank, Maybank, and CIMB Bank will also require online pre-booking for notes exchange ahead of CNY 2024.

Pre-booking

MAS said pre-booking of notes for DBS/POSB, OCBC and UOB customers will commence from Jan. 17, 2024.

MAS said members of the public should make their pre-bookings so through the banks’ official websites or mobile banking applications.

"To protect customers from phishing scams, banks will not send any SMS messages with clickable links to customers," MAS added.

MAS encourages use of “fit-for-gifting” notes and e-angbaos

Customers seeking to exchange notes can opt for "fit-for-gifting" notes.

MAS said it "strongly encourages" the use of such “fit-for-gifting” currency notes or digital angbaos, as these options are more environmentally friendly than gifting new notes.

It added that "many members of the public did their part for the environment, by exchanging over 11 million pieces of Fit notes" in CNY 2023.

The emissions savings were equivalent to those from powering 220 four-room public housing flats for a year.

What are fit-for-gifting notes?

Fit-for-gifting notes are used currency notes that are generally clean and of suitable quality for recirculation, including for festive gifting, said MAS.

MAS added that "some of these notes may have fold lines or minor stains on them, but are generally clean", and that the condition of these notes has been verified by banknote processing machines and "is similar in quality to notes from automated teller machines (ATMs)".

MAS noted that the online pre-booking allows members of the public to withdraw denominations such as S$2, which are not available at regular ATMs.

It also allows members of the public to reserve the notes in bulk, instead of withdrawing notes multiple times from ATMs.

Related story

Top photo by Nigel Chua

After 5th brain surgery, S'porean, 40, now hopes to complete diploma & travel solo again

“I do not see myself as a sick person, and I keep telling myself that I will be okay and that I can do anything."

January 15, 2024, 02:23 PM

Man, 23, allegedly said 'Eurokars going to be burned down soon by bomb' on S'pore Motorshow 3rd day

He DM-ed the Singapore Motorshow account while the event was underway.

January 15, 2024, 12:26 PM

Geylang Serai bazaar to run from Mar. 8-Apr. 9, 2024

Woohoo.

January 15, 2024, 12:22 PM

Putien restaurant chain: How an art student ended up opening 101 outlets around the world

Putien's Kitchener Road outlet was also awarded its seventh one Michelin star in 2023.

January 15, 2024, 12:02 PM

Jewel car park spat: Mercedes driver flips fellow motorist off, allegedly kicks car for not giving way

Road users should remain cool.

January 15, 2024, 03:12 AM

ComfortDelGro's new taxi driver scheme pays S$1,800 with benefits, drivers say it's not enough

ComfortDelGro is testing a new employment scheme where taxi drivers can sign on as full-time employees.

January 14, 2024, 07:50 PM

4 rottweilers escape from Sennett Road house & attack labrador, inflict deep wounds & scratches

The attack was allegedly unprovoked.

January 14, 2024, 07:31 PM

S'porean woman, 24, in Seoul gets punched by stranger, passerby had to pull assailant off 

The woman shared her encounter on Reddit to remind Singaporeans to be careful overseas.

January 14, 2024, 06:23 PM

Thai man locks father, sister in steel 'coffins' & drowns them over inheritance dispute

The murders were meticulously planned.

January 14, 2024, 05:36 PM

Comment: No matter who was elected as Taiwan's president, China's goal of unification remains the same

From a non-Taiwanese perspective: not a lot.

January 14, 2024, 04:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.