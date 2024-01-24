Back

Coldplay's Chris Martin requests 'no phones' during 'A Sky Full of Stars' performance

He wants you to see the sky full of stars.

Fasiha Nazren | Wong Li Jie | January 24, 2024, 06:48 PM

Coldplay just finished their first "Music of the Spheres World Tour" (MOSWT) show in Singapore on Jan. 23.

The setlist includes the band's hit songs such as "Yellow", "Viva La Vida", and "A Sky Full of Stars".

The band was performing "A Sky Full of Stars" when they stopped mid-song right before the first chorus.

Moments before the pause. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The lights dimmed, the chanting stopped, and lead vocalist Chris Martin joked that the show had ended right then.

Martin addressed the audience and reminisced that they held their first concert in Singapore 24 years ago.

He continued, "It was worth the trip to Singapore because you people are amazing. We couldn't ask for more... Except that I'm going to ask for a little bit more."

He then requested for the audience to put their phones in their pockets and their hands in the air for the entire set of "A Sky Full of Stars".

Martin said that the band will never be with this same group of audience again.

"This group of us this 60,000 (sic) and four of us, will never be in this room all together again so we would like to remember this just as one family, one big band, and the way we'd like to do that is to ask you please [...] maybe we could do one song all together with no cell phones."

He added "All you need is your phone in your pocket and your hands in the sky", before the stadium lit up and the song restarted.

@mothership.nova It really felt like a sky full of stars 🤩 #tiktoksg #coldplay #MOTSWT #musicofthespheresworldtour #musicofthespheres #chrismartin #coldplaysingapore #sgconcert #singaporeconcert #whattoplay ♬ A Sky Full of Stars - Coldplay

Not the first time

This isn't uncommon for Coldplay's concerts.

Martin has done this at other shows in London and Paris.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin and Fasiha Nazren.

