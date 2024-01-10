1.23 million mainland Chinese tourists visited S'pore in first 11 months of 2023

Some 1.23 million visitors from mainland China visited Singapore between January and November 2023.

This translates to 37 per cent of the number of visitors from mainland China during the same period in 2019.

These statistics were revealed by Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Jan. 9, 2024, in his written response to a parliamentary question filed by Member of Parliament for Bishan-Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency Sakitiandi Supaat.

Spent S$1.12 billion in six months

In terms of tourist spending, between January and June 2023, mainland Chinese visitors spent S$1.12 billion in Singapore.

This translates to 56 per cent of the amount spent by the group during the same period in 2019, said Gan.

The spending data for the second half of 2023 had yet to be released as of Jan. 8, 2024.

For the entire year of 2019, Singapore's tourism industry bagged S$4.12 billion from 3.63 million mainland Chinese tourists, according to Sakitiandi.

Reasons for limited recovery in numbers

This limited recovery in visitor arrivals and tourist spending from mainland Chinese travellers could be due to their general preference for domestic over outbound travel in 2023, said Gan.

Additionally, weekly flight passenger services between China and Singapore have only recovered to 78 per cent of 2019 levels as of December 2023.

Singapore could expect an increase in visitor arrivals and tourist spending as outbound travel from China and flight connectivity continue to pick up, wrote Gan.

30-day mutual visa-free arrangement to boost numbers

Another factor that might further boost visitor arrivals and spending in Singapore's tourism industry by mainland Chinese visitors would be Singapore's 30-day mutual visa exemption arrangement with China.

This was assessed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore Tourism Board, and relevant agencies, said Gan.

The 30-day mutual visa exemption arrangement, implemented foreseeably in early 2024, was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong at the 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation forum held in Tianjin, China, in December 2023.

Under the current arrangements, Singaporeans entering China for business, tourism, family visits, and transit purposes are entitled to a 15-day visa-free entry policy, while Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports are required to obtain a valid visa to travel and seek entry into Singapore.

Arrangement also benefitting Singaporeans & businesses

According to Gan, Singaporeans will also benefit from this longer visa exemption as the arrangement will make it "more convenient" for them to travel to China for leisure.

Concurrently, the arrangement will facilitate Singapore businesses in exploring opportunities and networking with their counterparts to grow their business in the Chinese market, added Gan.

