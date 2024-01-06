Changi Airport Group giving away S$1 holidays to places like Jeju & Penang

If you're itching to go on a holiday but your bank account hasn't grown as much as your waistline over the holidays, this might be for you.

The "Shall We Just Go?" contest, hosted by Changi Airport Group (CAG), is now on till Jan. 16. There will be a total of six winners, who will get to go on a vacation to one of the following destinations:

Cebu

Ho Chi Minh City

Jeju

Penang

Phnom Penh

Surabaya

Winners will have to pay S$1 for a pair (yes, that means you get to bring someone along) of economy return tickets to one of the destinations, along with S$500 worth of Trip.com accommodation vouchers.

If that's right up your alley, you can enter the draw by providing the following details:

Your name

Email address

Contact number

Date of birth

Participants must reside in Singapore.

The winners will be announced on Jan. 17.

Good luck.

