Back

Changi Airport Group giving away S$1 holidays to places like Jeju & Penang

Winners get a pair of return economy tickets, along with S$500 accommodation vouchers.

Lee Wei Lin | January 06, 2024, 11:42 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

If you're itching to go on a holiday but your bank account hasn't grown as much as your waistline over the holidays, this might be for you.

The "Shall We Just Go?" contest, hosted by Changi Airport Group (CAG), is now on till Jan. 16. There will be a total of six winners, who will get to go on a vacation to one of the following destinations:

  • Cebu

  • Ho Chi Minh City

  • Jeju

  • Penang

  • Phnom Penh

  • Surabaya

Winners will have to pay S$1 for a pair (yes, that means you get to bring someone along) of economy return tickets to one of the destinations, along with S$500 worth of Trip.com accommodation vouchers.

If that's right up your alley, you can enter the draw by providing the following details:

  • Your name

  • Email address

  • Contact number

  • Date of birth

Participants must reside in Singapore.

The winners will be announced on Jan. 17.

Good luck.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Jeju Island & Changi Airport's respective Instagram accounts

CDC vouchers cannot be used to purchase items like alcohol & cigarettes

Do take note.

January 06, 2024, 10:35 AM

We treated some S'pore students & their families to a 3-course omakase dinner

One of our special initiatives for our 10th anniversary.

January 06, 2024, 10:34 AM

Firsthand: S'porean, 31, reunited with M'sian twin brother after being separated at birth

"But when I found out about my brother, I was like 'this is the best thing to ever happen in my life'."

January 06, 2024, 09:48 AM

Stefanie Sun's younger sister declares she's 'no longer sisters' with person she's been overshadowed by for decades

This is not the first time she's spoken publicly about her relationship with her family.

January 06, 2024, 09:46 AM

Siglap roadside fight: Hawker, 30, claims shirtless man assaulted him for 'staring'

He claimed he had to fight back to defend himself.

January 06, 2024, 08:48 AM

SCDF & SPF alerted to 'bomb' at Ang Mo Kio, turns out to be 'dummy' used for security company's drill

A security officer reported to work in the morning and saw a "bomb" outside the security post.

January 05, 2024, 09:51 PM

MOH conducting tuberculosis screening for 3,000 as Bukit Merah cluster may have spread

The screening exercise is a "precautionary measure" to identify any undetected cases and prevent further transmission.

January 05, 2024, 08:43 PM

Zoe Tay sends eldest son Brayden off to NS BMT at Tekong

Ah boy go army.

January 05, 2024, 08:28 PM

M'sia man kills employer, 49, over illegal gambling bets, crowd ties man up to prevent escape

The man is being investigated for murder.

January 05, 2024, 08:23 PM

Mothership Explains: Did M'sia's opposition try to oust PM Anwar while on vacation in Dubai?

Malaysian politics keeps moving on.

January 05, 2024, 07:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.