CDC vouchers cannot be used to purchase items like alcohol & cigarettes

Do take note.

Daniel Seow | January 06, 2024, 10:35 AM

If you're a typical Singaporean household, you may have already collected your S$500 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

These have been available for collection since Jan. 3, 2024.

Out of that entitlement, S$250 in vouchers can be spent at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, while the other S$250 worth of vouchers can be used at participating supermarkets.

Exclusions

Do take note, though, that not everything can be redeemed using CDC vouchers.

According to an FAQ on the official website, you can't use the vouchers to buy lottery products, diesel, petrol, alcohol or cigarettes.

Screenshot from CDC website.

The CDC Vouchers Scheme was first launched in June 2020 and January 2021 by Deputy Prime Minister and then-Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

The intent was to help Singaporean lower-income households defray their cost of living, while supporting hawkers and heartland merchants affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first tranche of support benefited up to 1.3 million Singaporean households, who received S$100 in CDC vouchers each.

Top image from Central CDC's Facebook page and Unsplash.

