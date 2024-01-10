Back

Casuarina Curry at Sembawang Hills Estate suspended 2 weeks for selling unclean food, infestation on premises

It is closed until Jan. 22, 2024.

Belmont Lay | January 10, 2024, 03:12 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Casuarina Curry, a food shop at Sembawang Hills Estate, has been temporarily suspended for two weeks from Jan. 9 to 22, 2024, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The suspension under the Points Demerit System was the result of the licensee of the eatery accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

Casuarina Curry was fined a total of S$800 for two offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

One offence was the sale of food that is unclean, and the other offence was the failure to keep the licensed premises free of infestation.

Each offence incurred six demerit points.

Risk getting licence cancelled

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

Rehabilitative action

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA is advising members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call our SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for our follow-up investigations.

Top photos via Google Maps

MPs concerned of 'disamenities' caused by occupancy increase, HDB says it revokes rentals if too serious

Only 1.5 per cent of total feedback on nuisances from neighbours is caused by tenants.

January 10, 2024, 10:14 AM

American man, 54, fined S$5,500 for verbally abusing & pushing Shashlik Restaurant staff

He was given the maximum fine amount under the Protection from Harassment Act.

January 10, 2024, 10:00 AM

New COE category for private hire car fleets not ruled out, must be 'studied carefully': Chee Hong Tat

Pros and cons.

January 10, 2024, 09:19 AM

Man, 57, arrested after he allegedly wielded knife during fight with man, 61, at Yishun coffee shop

The arrested man apparently runs a stall that sells mee siam.

January 10, 2024, 02:59 AM

Non-SimplyGo cards can't be used for public transport from Jun. 1, LTA phasing out legacy system

For all adult commuters.

January 10, 2024, 01:12 AM

Taiwan issues nationwide alert after China launches satellite 4 days before presidential election

The satellite launch follows on the heels of several balloons that flew near or over Taiwan.

January 09, 2024, 09:12 PM

CPIB completes investigation on Iswaran, case pending AGC review

They said it is not appropriate to comment more at this juncture.

January 09, 2024, 07:14 PM

Firsthand: Best friends, 17, open café at Bugis while still studying in polytechnic

What were you doing at 17?

January 09, 2024, 07:04 PM

Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun at Beach Road closes down after Michelin Bib Gourmand nod

It was only opened for 2 years.

January 09, 2024, 06:27 PM

Do ICA officers still chop passports? This S’porean explains what they actually do.

Short answer: no.

January 09, 2024, 06:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.