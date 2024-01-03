Back

S'pore diner wanted to treat friends to S$200 meal, but Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen declined cash payment

The restaurant clarified it was a misunderstanding.

Belmont Lay | January 03, 2024, 02:40 PM

What was supposed to be a festive year-end treat for three other friends ended up hitting a snag after the diner who was supposed to foot the bill only had cash, and the restaurant preferred cashless payments.

The meal for four pax at Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen in Holland Village had to be paid for by one of the diners in the group using a credit card.

While it might not appear to be a big deal, this payment snafu was reported by Shin Min Daily News after the dining group tipped the Chinese newspaper off.

Christmas treat

The four friends had gathered for lunch at the restaurant on Christmas, Dec. 25.

The bill came up to about S$200 as the diners had ordered a roasted meat platter, chicken cubes, prawns, and dessert.

When it came time to settle the bill, one of the diners who had wanted to treat the rest of the group offered to pay in cash but was told by restaurant staff that only cashless payment was accepted.

As cash was not accepted, the one who wanted to give a treat had to resort to getting another person in the group to pay by credit card first.

The diner who only had cash ended up repaying the friend who settled the bill.

The diner who made the cashless payment told Shin Min: "My friend ended up paying me in cash, which was very awkward as he wanted to give a treat but needed me to foot the bill first."

A misunderstanding

In response to media queries, a Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen spokesperson said the incident was likely the result of a miscommunication.

All the outlets accept both cashless and cash payments, although cashless payments are encouraged as they are more "efficient, convenient and environmentally friendly", the spokesperson added.

However, the Shin Min reporter who went to the restaurant discovered that there was a sign that said "Cashless payment only", but the spokesperson clarified that cash payment was also accepted.

