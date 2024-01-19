Man, 25, carries tipsy woman out of Turf Club Road restaurant & molests her in field, gets 4 years' jail

A night out turned sour for a 21-year-old woman who was forcefully carried out from a restaurant and molested in a field.

Her friends found her lying in the field, partially undressed.

The culprit, a 25-year-old Indian national named Erugula Eswara Reddy, pleaded guilty to a molestation charge.

Targeted after drinking

The evening of Aug. 20, 2022 saw the victim enjoying a drinking session with her friends.

When 11pm rolled around, they moved the party to Festivo @ Mr Gallop, a restaurant located along Turf Club Road.

At this point, the young woman felt tipsy, but was still able to walk by herself and was aware of her surroundings, reported The Straits Times.

She threw up, and went to sit on a chair in the restaurant.

She then texted a male friend who was supposed to meet her there, and sent him her live location.

Sensing an opportunity to take advantage of the woman in a vulnerable state, Erugula tried to draw her into a conversation.

The uneasy victim told him that she was fine and didn't need any help.

She later texted her male friend about the uncomfortable interaction.

Carried outdoors

Ignoring the woman's rejection, Erugula lifted the victim off her chair, held her face-to-face and carried her out of the restaurant.

According to ST, the victim could not see where she was being taken as her back was facing the direction in which they were moving.

As she was being taken against her will, the victim asked Erugula to let her go.

He paid her no heed.

Erugula only let go of the victim when they reached a nearby field.

She continued to plead with him to stop and go away, to no avail.

Although he'd previously confiscated the victim's mobile phone during his walk to the field, Erugula was persuaded to return it to her.

The woman used the phone to text her friend for help before the device was once again taken away by Erugula, who proceeded to molest her.

He then removed his own clothes.

Found by friends

Erugula was caught naked and red-handed when the woman's friends arrived at the field, alerted by her scream.

ST reported that the weeping victim was discovered lying face-up and half-clothed.

Her friend called the police, who arrived and arrested Erugula.

On Jan. 19, 2024, Erugula pleaded guilty to a molestation charge.

"During his interaction with the victim, the accused must have noticed that the victim was drunk, alone and vulnerable, which is why the accused chose to take advantage of her," the prosecution noted.

Erugula was sentenced to four years’ jail and six strokes of the cane.

