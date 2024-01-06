Back

Captain Ho Weng Toh, one of the last surviving Flying Tigers, dies aged 103

RIP.

Fasiha Nazren | January 06, 2024, 08:35 PM

Events

Captain Ho Weng Toh has died on Jan. 6, 2024.

He was 103 years old.

His passing was announced on his nephew's Facebook post.

In his post, John Ho said: "With him ends a generation in my family; all my 10 paternal aunts and uncles have now passed. An era has ended. They were the ones who guided and pampered me (I got a lot of precious sweets from the galley whenever my uncle flew back to the hometown) when I was young.

“A precious generation who had a much tougher and unpredictable life, who sacrificed so much so that my generation could live a peaceful and much easier life. To him, and the rest of that generation, I say thank you”.

Last Flying Tiger

Ho was part of the China-America Composite Wing (CACW), also known as the Flying Tigers.

He was born in Ipoh in 1920.

CACW was a joint venture by the U.S. Air Force and the Chinese Air Force to fight against the Japanese invasion during World War II (WWII).

During the war, he flew 18 missions and operated a B25 Mitchell Bomber.

He was known to be one of the last surviving members of the Flying Tigers.

After the war, he resigned from the Chinese Air Force.

Ho returned to Malaya in 1951 and flew for the now-defunct Malayan Airways, which then split to become Malaysia Airlines and Singapore Airlines (SIA).

In his time at SIA, he became the chief pilot for the Boeing 737 fleet in 1974.

He retired from flying six years later.

In November 2019, he launched his very own autobiography titled "Memoirs of a Flying Tiger: The Story of a WWII Veteran and SIA Pioneer Pilot".

It was former foreign minister George Yeo who convinced him to write his memoirs.

In December 2023, a short film based on Ho's life was released, called "Flying Tigers".

Interviews with Captain Ho

Top image by Jason Fan.

Bukit Batok death: Man, 65, charged with murder of neighbour, 43

He appeared in court through video-link while handcuffed to a hospital bed.

January 07, 2024, 11:50 AM

Tribute to Capt. Ho Weng Toh: The amazing story of S'pore's last Flying Tiger

He might have left us, but his story lives on.

January 07, 2024, 11:30 AM

S'pore driver, 73, sent to hospital after driving through road divider in Serangoon

The car landed on the sidewalk on the opposite side of the road.

January 06, 2024, 07:00 PM

S'pore motorcyclist gets fine & driving ban for illegal pooling service

The motorcyclist was to receive S$18 for his service.

January 06, 2024, 06:46 PM

S'pore man, 65, to be charged with murder of Bukit Batok neighbour

He will be charged in court on Jan. 7.

January 06, 2024, 06:07 PM

S'pore union negotiating with Lazada for more benefits for retrenched staff

The Ministry of Manpower will continue to facilitate these negotiations.

January 06, 2024, 04:58 PM

Lee Sun Kyun case: South Korea police say 2 women accused of blackmailing late star not in cahoots

The case is more complicated than expected.

January 06, 2024, 04:56 PM

Woman found dead & child injured in Bukit Batok flat, man arrested

The police are investigating the relationship between the three people involved in the incident.

January 06, 2024, 04:03 PM

Construction worker, 27, dies after falling 7.5m at Jurong Region Line work site

He fell over the edge of an uncompleted platform he was erecting.

January 06, 2024, 02:50 PM

4 dead, several injured after Indonesian train collision at Cicalengka on Jan. 5

Investigations are ongoing.

January 06, 2024, 02:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.