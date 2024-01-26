Landslide in Cameron Highlands kills 1, 4 others missing

A landslide in Malaysia's Cameron Highlands on Jan. 26 has killed one man, with four others potentially buried alive.

Distress call

Bernama reports that the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received a distress call at 2:51 a.m about a landslide in Blue Valley, Cameron Highlands.

JBPM’s Assistant Director of Operations Ismail Abdul Ghani said nine firemen had been initially deployed to the location.

The firemen had to hike three kilometres with equipment to get to the site of the landslide.

The New Straits Times reported that five victims were Myanmar nationals, with one confirmed dead.

Three men and one woman were believed to be still buried, and search and rescue operations are underway, with members of JBPM's elite STORM team and K9 units participating.

Public Works Ministry Assistance

Public works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi posted on X, saying that he was deeply saddened to hear about the landslide .

Saya amat berdukacita dengan insiden tanah runtuh yang dilaporkan berlaku pada awal pagi tadi di Cameron Highlands. Saya sudah mendapatkan laporan dari Jabatan Kerja Raya (JKR) dan dimaklumkan kejadian berlaku melibatkan sebuah rumah di Batu 59, Kg Raja.. https://t.co/PXBRW17vOm — Alexander Nanta Linggi (@AlexNantaLinggi) January 26, 2024

He shared that the Public Works Department (JKR) had been informed of the incident, which involved a house in the Batu 59 area, but that the location was not under the responsibility of JKR.

However, JKR is assisting with the operation, particularly in the clearing of the landslide entrance area in order to facilitate search and rescue operations.

Top image via Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia/Facebook