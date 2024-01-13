Back

1 dead, 4 injured after KL-bound bus from S'pore collided with motorcycle & caught fire near Melaka

The deceased and the four injured were reportedly family members.

Winnie Li | January 13, 2024, 07:01 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A tour bus carrying 28 passengers from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur was seen engulfed in flames after it collided with a motorcycle along Malaysia's North-South Expressway near the state of Melaka in the early hours of Jan. 13, 2024.

A 17-year-old female tourist from Chennai, India, succumbed to burn injuries after she was conveyed to a hospital.

According to the local police chief, she was trapped in the burning bus at the time of the accident, reported The New Straits Times.

Family members injured

Four of the deceased's family members were also injured in the accident; their ages range from ages of 19 to 69.

Two suffered from third-degree burns, while two others sustained minor injuries, according to The Star.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old male, and the remaining 23 passengers of the bus, which included its two drivers, were not injured, stated the local police chief.

What happened

The police chief told Malaysian media that the accident took place at around 3:50am on Saturday.

With regard to the cause of the accident, the police chief said that the motorcycle skidded casuing its rider to fall off the bike.

After the bus collided with the unmanned motorcycle, it dragged the vehicle until the latter caught fire.

The fire caused both vehicles to be completely burnt, and 21 firefighters were involved in extinguishing it, said the local fire and rescue department commander.

The police chief also added that the body of the deceased had been sent to Melaka Hospital for further examination, and police investigations are still underway.

Top image via social media

Grace Fu, Amy Khor & Baey Yam Keng visit ABC Brickworks to support hawkers after reports of slow business

A mandatory tuberculosis screening is currently being conducted for residents and workers in the area.

January 13, 2024, 07:19 PM

Koh Grill & Sushi Bar at Wisma Atria closes after 17 years

Nooo.

January 13, 2024, 06:17 PM

Polls close in Taiwan 2024 election, DPP's William Lai takes early lead in tight race

Here's the lowdown.

January 13, 2024, 05:40 PM

Former Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou wasn't invited to his party's final rally on eve of election

His name was originally on the list, one media reported.

January 13, 2024, 05:28 PM

People's Park hawker uses honour system, customers to put money in box & take their own change

Respect.

January 13, 2024, 04:51 PM

Taiwan election result will not change 'basic fact' that Taiwan is part of China: China foreign ministry

China has been accused of interfering in Taiwan's presidential elections.

January 13, 2024, 04:39 PM

Boy, 15, arrested after allegedly attempting to rob Pasir Ris steamed bun shop with knife

He was also believed to have stolen the knife from a nearby provision shop before the alleged incident.

January 13, 2024, 04:15 PM

Central Public Library reopens with marine-themed space & AI storytelling feature

Cool.

January 13, 2024, 03:32 PM

Cat dies after allegedly being run over by van in Yishun HDB car park

A resident said the cat was still alive when it was first discovered after the alleged incident.

January 13, 2024, 01:28 PM

Japanese firms reportedly opt not to submit bid for KL-SG high speed rail

Jan. 15, 2024, is the deadline for bids to be submitted.

January 13, 2024, 12:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.