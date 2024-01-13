1 dead, 4 injured after KL-bound bus from S'pore collided with motorcycle & caught fire near Melaka

A tour bus carrying 28 passengers from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur was seen engulfed in flames after it collided with a motorcycle along Malaysia's North-South Expressway near the state of Melaka in the early hours of Jan. 13, 2024.

A 17-year-old female tourist from Chennai, India, succumbed to burn injuries after she was conveyed to a hospital.

According to the local police chief, she was trapped in the burning bus at the time of the accident, reported The New Straits Times.

Family members injured

Four of the deceased's family members were also injured in the accident; their ages range from ages of 19 to 69.

Two suffered from third-degree burns, while two others sustained minor injuries, according to The Star.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old male, and the remaining 23 passengers of the bus, which included its two drivers, were not injured, stated the local police chief.

What happened

The police chief told Malaysian media that the accident took place at around 3:50am on Saturday.

With regard to the cause of the accident, the police chief said that the motorcycle skidded casuing its rider to fall off the bike.

After the bus collided with the unmanned motorcycle, it dragged the vehicle until the latter caught fire.

The fire caused both vehicles to be completely burnt, and 21 firefighters were involved in extinguishing it, said the local fire and rescue department commander.

The police chief also added that the body of the deceased had been sent to Melaka Hospital for further examination, and police investigations are still underway.

Top image via social media