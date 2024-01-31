New bus 146 will bring Bidadari residents to Woodleigh & Bartley MRT stations, launches Feb. 25

Bidadari residents can look forward to an improved commute to Woodleigh and Bartley MRT stations when new bus service 146 starts operations on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Route

Service 146 is a loop service with 16 stops between Bartley Road and Bidadari Park Drive.

The route will pass multiple new residential areas within Bidadari, such as the Alkaff and Woodleigh districts.

Other prominent destinations along the route include the Woodleigh Mall, Maris Stella High School, and Bartley and Woodleigh MRT stations.

It will follow this route while the new Woodleigh Bus Interchange is being constructed, said public transport operator SBS Transit in a press release on Jan. 30.

Once the bus interchange is up and running, service 146 will operate from there.

The route map by SBS Transit also shows a future route extension to Hougang Avenue 3.

Operating hours

SBS Transit said bus service 146 will operate daily, including public holidays, from 6am to 12am.

It will operate at a frequency of 12 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours.

Residents welcome bus service 146

Residents interviewed by The Straits Times expressed their enthusiasm for the new bus service.

Commuters generally agreed that the new bus service will be a respite, as they currently have to walk to and from the stations.

A 32-year-old tax manager said it takes him about five minutes to walk to Woodleigh MRT station from his home in Woodleigh Hillside.

An elderly commuter told the paper that the new bus service would be useful during rainy seasons as there is a lack of sheltered walkways.

Top photo by Google Maps