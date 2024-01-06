S'pore man, 65, to be charged with murder of Bukit Batok neighbour

A 65-year-old man will be charged with the murder of his neighbour after he was arrested on Jan. 6 in Bukit Batok, reported the Straits Times (ST).
He will be charged in court on Jan. 7.
The deceased was a 43-year-old woman.
The man was seen dressed in full white protective gear and was escorted by the police at Block 460B Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 at about 11:24am, according to Shin Min Daily News.
According to CNA, a five-year-old boy, who is the son of the deceased, was taken conscious to a hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing, according to the report.
Top image from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook
