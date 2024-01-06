Back

S'pore man, 65, to be charged with murder of Bukit Batok neighbour

He will be charged in court on Jan. 7.

Fasiha Nazren | January 06, 2024, 06:07 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 65-year-old man will be charged with the murder of his neighbour after he was arrested on Jan. 6 in Bukit Batok, reported the Straits Times (ST).

He will be charged in court on Jan. 7.

The deceased was a 43-year-old woman.

The man was seen dressed in full white protective gear and was escorted by the police at Block 460B Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 at about 11:24am, according to Shin Min Daily News.

According to CNA, a five-year-old boy, who is the son of the deceased, was taken conscious to a hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing, according to the report.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps

Bukit Batok death: Man, 65, charged with murder of neighbour, 43

He appeared in court through video-link while handcuffed to a hospital bed.

January 07, 2024, 11:50 AM

Tribute to Capt. Ho Weng Toh: The amazing story of S'pore's last Flying Tiger

He might have left us, but his story lives on.

January 07, 2024, 11:30 AM

Captain Ho Weng Toh, one of the last surviving Flying Tigers, dies aged 103

RIP.

January 06, 2024, 08:35 PM

S'pore driver, 73, sent to hospital after driving through road divider in Serangoon

The car landed on the sidewalk on the opposite side of the road.

January 06, 2024, 07:00 PM

S'pore motorcyclist gets fine & driving ban for illegal pooling service

The motorcyclist was to receive S$18 for his service.

January 06, 2024, 06:46 PM

S'pore union negotiating with Lazada for more benefits for retrenched staff

The Ministry of Manpower will continue to facilitate these negotiations.

January 06, 2024, 04:58 PM

Lee Sun Kyun case: South Korea police say 2 women accused of blackmailing late star not in cahoots

The case is more complicated than expected.

January 06, 2024, 04:56 PM

Woman found dead & child injured in Bukit Batok flat, man arrested

The police are investigating the relationship between the three people involved in the incident.

January 06, 2024, 04:03 PM

Construction worker, 27, dies after falling 7.5m at Jurong Region Line work site

He fell over the edge of an uncompleted platform he was erecting.

January 06, 2024, 02:50 PM

4 dead, several injured after Indonesian train collision at Cicalengka on Jan. 5

Investigations are ongoing.

January 06, 2024, 02:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.