Bruno Mars S'pore concert tickets priced from S$108, presale from Jan. 19

Bruno Mars will be holding a concert at the Singapore National Stadium on Apr. 5, 2024.

Tickets will be sold in two waves:

Live Nation's presale : From Jan. 19, 11am to 11:59pm

From Jan. 19, 11am to 11:59pm General sale: From Jan. 20, 11am onwards via Ticketmaster's website and hotline (+65 3158 8588)

From S$108

Tickets are priced from $108 to $598.

Gold and silver VIP package ticket holders will also receive exclusive fan merchandise, among other benefits.

Not his first time on our little red dot

This will be Mars' third concert in Singapore. He last took the stage at the Singapore National Stadium in 2018 as part of his "24K Magic World Tour"

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo from Bruno Mars' Instagram page.