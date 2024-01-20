Back

Bruno Mars adds 1 more S'pore show on Apr. 3 after selling out 2 dates

Finesse.

Lee Wei Lin | January 20, 2024, 03:02 PM

Bruno Mars will be playing a third show in Singapore.

Promoter Live Nation Singapore announced that the hitmaker will perform at the Singapore National Stadium on Apr. 3, on top of the earlier-announced shows on Apr. 5 and 6.

All three shows will be held in the same venue.

General sales for the Apr. 5 and 6 concerts began on Jan. 20 at 11am, and sold out within two hours.

Tickets for Apr. 3 will go on sale on Jan. 25 at 12pm, and are priced from S$108 to S$598, excluding booking fees.

