Bruno Mars having 2nd S'pore show on Apr. 6 after 'incredible demand' for 1st day tickets

That's what I like.

Lee Wei Lin | January 19, 2024, 12:38 PM

Bruno Mars will be performing for a second night at the Singapore National Stadium after selling out presale tickets for his first show.

Live Nation Singapore confirmed that they added a second show in response to "incredible demand" for tickets to the first gig.

The first show is scheduled to take place on Apr. 5, 8pm at the same venue.

There were over 180,000 in the virtual queue to purchase tickets for the first show on Jan. 19.

Screenshot from Ticketmaster Singapore

Tickets for Mars' show are priced from S$108 to S$598, excluding booking fees.

Top photos from Bruno Mars' Facebook

