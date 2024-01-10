Bruno Mars performing at S'pore National Stadium on Apr. 5, 2024

Bruno Mars will be performing at the Singapore National Stadium on Apr. 5, 2024.
It's been almost six years since the hitmaker last performed here — his previous show was held at the neighbouring Singapore Indoor Stadium, which holds about 10,000 audience members on concert days.
In comparison, the National Stadium can typically hold about 50,000 people per concert.
Ticket details
While prices for the show are still up in the air, the ticketing details have been confirmed:
- Live Nation presale: Jan. 19, 11am - 11:59pm via Live Nation's website
- General sale: From Jan. 20, 11am via Ticketmaster's website and hotline (+65 3158 8588).
