Back

Bruno Mars performing at S'pore National Stadium on Apr. 5, 2024

No longer locked out of heaven.

Lee Wei Lin | January 10, 2024, 11:00 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Bruno Mars will be performing at the Singapore National Stadium on Apr. 5, 2024.

It's been almost six years since the hitmaker last performed here — his previous show was held at the neighbouring Singapore Indoor Stadium, which holds about 10,000 audience members on concert days.

In comparison, the National Stadium can typically hold about 50,000 people per concert.

Ticket details

While prices for the show are still up in the air, the ticketing details have been confirmed:

  • Live Nation presale: Jan. 19, 11am - 11:59pm via Live Nation's website

  • General sale: From Jan. 20, 11am via Ticketmaster's website and hotline (+65 3158 8588).

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Live Nation Singapore

MPs concerned of 'disamenities' caused by occupancy increase, HDB says it revokes rentals if too serious

Only 1.5 per cent of total feedback on nuisances from neighbours is caused by tenants.

January 10, 2024, 10:14 AM

American man, 54, fined S$5,500 for verbally abusing & pushing Shashlik Restaurant staff

He was given the maximum fine amount under the Protection from Harassment Act.

January 10, 2024, 10:00 AM

New COE category for private hire car fleets not ruled out, must be 'studied carefully': Chee Hong Tat

Pros and cons.

January 10, 2024, 09:19 AM

Casuarina Curry at Sembawang Hills Estate suspended 2 weeks for selling unclean food, infestation on premises

It is closed until Jan. 22, 2024.

January 10, 2024, 03:12 AM

Man, 57, arrested after he allegedly wielded knife during fight with man, 61, at Yishun coffee shop

The arrested man apparently runs a stall that sells mee siam.

January 10, 2024, 02:59 AM

Non-SimplyGo cards can't be used for public transport from Jun. 1, LTA phasing out legacy system

For all adult commuters.

January 10, 2024, 01:12 AM

Taiwan issues nationwide alert after China launches satellite 4 days before presidential election

The satellite launch follows on the heels of several balloons that flew near or over Taiwan.

January 09, 2024, 09:12 PM

CPIB completes investigation on Iswaran, case pending AGC review

They said it is not appropriate to comment more at this juncture.

January 09, 2024, 07:14 PM

Firsthand: Best friends, 17, open café at Bugis while still studying in polytechnic

What were you doing at 17?

January 09, 2024, 07:04 PM

Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun at Beach Road closes down after Michelin Bib Gourmand nod

It was only opened for 2 years.

January 09, 2024, 06:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.