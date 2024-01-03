Back

Boy's hand gets stuck in City Plaza escalator, rescued by SCDF

The boy was conveyed to a hospital.

Hannah Martens | January 03, 2024, 02:18 PM

A boy's hand got stuck in an escalator on the second floor of City Plaza on Jan. 2, 2024.

In a video on Facebook, the boy was seen on the escalator with a woman keeping him company. There also seems to be another small child next to the boy.

Screenshot via Facebook/Asan Kayo

In response to Mothership's query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at around 2:15 pm about a child's hand being trapped in an escalator.

SCDF said the child was freed using rescue equipment and was conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

MCST's statement

A spokesperson for City Plaza's MCST told Mothership that the boy slipped and fell on the downwards-moving escalator.

They said his finger was caught in the escalator step, and the escalator was immediately stopped.

SCDF was alerted while mall staff immediately attended to the boy and his family, reassuring them that help was coming, said the spokesperson.

After the boy was rescued and conveyed to the hospital, the escalator was halted until the maintenance company came to inspect it, they added.

The spokesperson said the escalator resumed operations after the maintenance company inspected it.

"MCST wishes the boy a speedy recovery," the spokesperson said and thanked the SCDF and the members of the public who had assisted.

