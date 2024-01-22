Back

BlueSG car zooms down Farrer flyover, skids & slams into barriers on left & right

No other vehicles involved.

Hannah Martens | January 22, 2024, 08:21 PM

A BlueSG car was caught zooming down the Farrer flyover before losing control and getting into an accident.

A video of the entire incident, which did not involve any other vehicles, was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

It's not clear whether the car was travelling over the flyover's 70km/h speed limit, but video of the incident shows that it overtook at least two other vehicles before crashing.

According to the video's caption, the accident took place at 12:10am on Jan. 22, 2024.

Hit the barrier and divider

In the video, the BlueSG car is seen travelling on the rightmost lane towards Farrer Road.

It appeared to lose control at a bend in the road, skidding and crashing into the divider on the right side.

It then careened across all three lanes of the flyover and slammed into the barrier on the opposite side.

GIF made from SG Road Vigilante

The car then stopped on the left lane.

Mothership has contacted BlueSG for more information.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

