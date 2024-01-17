Back

Motorcyclist, 27, dies in morning accident along BKE involving car & another motorcycle

The other motorcyclist, a 29-year-old male, was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Winnie Li | January 17, 2024, 04:23 PM

A 27-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after his motorcycle collided with a red vehicle and another motorcycle along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on the morning of Jan. 17, 2024.

He subsequently passed away, the Singapore Police Force told Shin Min Daily News.

The other motorcyclist, a 29-year-old male, was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Scene of accident captured by passer-by

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Mothership that the accident took place along BKE towards Pan Islands Expressway (PIE) after the Dairy Farm exit at around 8:10am on Wednesday.

The scene of the accident was captured by the dashcam of a vehicle travelling in front of the red vehicle.

The footage was subsequently uploaded to Facebook group, Professional PHV drivers Singapore: Grab, Gojek, Tada n Ryde.

Details of footage

In the video, the motorcycle apparently collided with the rear of the red car, which appeared to have braked suddenly along the expressway.

As a result, the motorcyclist fell to the ground together with his bike.

Subsequently, another motorcycle collided with the fallen motorcycle before skidding and landing on its side on the left side of the road.

Top image via Lynda Ethan/Facebook

