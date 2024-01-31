Back

Man in Pennsylvania, U.S. arrested for allegedly murdering his father & posting video of head on YouTube

Shocking and graphic scenes.

Sulaiman Daud | January 31, 2024, 12:49 PM

Graphic content warning: Some readers may find the description of the alleged incident below distressing. Reader discretion is advised.

A man in Levittown, Pennsylvania has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father.

He also supposedly displayed the decapitated head of the victim in a YouTube video.

Justin Mohn, 32, allegedly killed his father Michael at their home in Middleton Township before severing his head.

In a 14-minute-long YouTube video shared by an account "Justin Mohn", with 76 subscribers, a man wearing plastic gloves can be seen seated in what looks like a bedroom.

Within the first 20 seconds of the video, the man holds up what looks like a decapitated head wrapped in a plastic sheet or bag. Blood can be seen on the object and plastic.

The man goes off on a rant, blaming the "Biden regime" for "woke mobs" and saying that immigrants are "destroying America."

At another point in the video, the man holds up a metal pot with the decapitated head inside.

Suspect reportedly arrested

According to Levittown Now, a local U.S. news site, Middletown Township Chief of Police Joseph Bartorilla confirmed on Jan. 31 (Singapore time) that the suspect in the murder has been arrested.

"The suspect, a man in his 30s, was arrested by Fort Indiantown Gap Police in Central Pennsylvania," said Bartorilla.

The local police also confirmed that the deceased was a man in his 60s, who was found beheaded.

Levittown Now cited local law enforcement sources who said that the YouTube video, posted by a man identified as Justin Mohn, is linked to the death.

UK tabloid Daily Mail reported that the deceased is Michael Mohn, supposedly the father of the suspect. The elder Mohn is also said to be a federal government employee.

Top image from Justin Mohn YouTube.

