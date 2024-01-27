Police arrest woman, 40, after girl, 4, dies in River Valley road accident

The police have arrested a 40-year-old woman following a road accident at Institution Hill in River Valley that claimed the life of a four-year-old girl, Zara Mei Orlic.
The woman was arrested under the suspicion of careless driving causing death.
Police investigations are ongoing.
The incident occurred on Jan. 23 at about 4:55pm.
In response to queries, the police said there was an accident involving a car and a pedestrian along Institution Hill towards River Valley Road.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the girl was taken unconscious to hospital.
She later succumbed to her injuries.
A resident in the area told Mothership that the driver apparently lives in a condominium in the area.
It is also understood she waited at the scene for the police to arrive.
A tow truck was subsequently seen at the scene of the accident.
