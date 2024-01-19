CHAGEE S'pore founder's new tea brand opening 14 outlets in a month, giving away SQ tickets to Taiwan

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

CHAGEE Singapore's founder has started a new brand, Amps Tea, which will be opening 14 outlets across the island by Jan. 27.

Tea, revamped

In a press release, Amps Tea stated that they aim to provide customers with an immersive tea experience while committing to health and environmental sustainability. All drinks on the menu have Nutri-Grade labels between A and C.

Most stores will have a seating area that can accommodate about 15 pax. Its JEM flagship will seat 48.

Teas are priced from $5.80.

Here's what's on the menu:

Here are some of the items we tried:

Four Season Oolong Tea (S$5.80)

Signature Fruit Tea (S$6.90)

Amps Tea Latte (S$6.20)

Osmanthus Oolong Tea (S$5.80)

Hand-crafted Watermelon Frappe (S$7.90)

Cold brews (from S$6.80)

Grand opening giveaway

As part of its grand opening, Amps Tea will be giving away 100 cups of tea per outlet on Jan. 27.

They will also be holding an online giveaway from Feb. 5 to Feb. 29 on their Instagram account, where one lucky participant will win four Singapore Airlines air tickets to Taiwan.

Store details

Amps Tea outlets will be scattered across the island, with their flagship outlet located in JEM. Other store locations include Bugis+, Changi City Point and Suntec City.

Opening hours differ for each store.

This was a media preview at Amps Tea.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.