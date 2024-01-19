Back

CHAGEE S'pore founder's new tea brand opening 14 outlets in a month, giving away SQ tickets to Taiwan

Prices from S$5.80.

Celeste Ng | January 19, 2024, 05:03 PM

CHAGEE Singapore's founder has started a new brand, Amps Tea, which will be opening 14 outlets across the island by Jan. 27.

Tea, revamped

In a press release, Amps Tea stated that they aim to provide customers with an immersive tea experience while committing to health and environmental sustainability. All drinks on the menu have Nutri-Grade labels between A and C.

Most stores will have a seating area that can accommodate about 15 pax. Its JEM flagship will seat 48.

Teas are priced from $5.80.

Here's what's on the menu:

Photo by Amps Tea.

Here are some of the items we tried:

Four Season Oolong Tea (S$5.80)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Signature Fruit Tea (S$6.90)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Amps Tea Latte (S$6.20)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Osmanthus Oolong Tea (S$5.80)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Hand-crafted Watermelon Frappe (S$7.90)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Cold brews (from S$6.80)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Grand opening giveaway

As part of its grand opening, Amps Tea will be giving away 100 cups of tea per outlet on Jan. 27.

They will also be holding an online giveaway from Feb. 5 to Feb. 29 on their Instagram account, where one lucky participant will win four Singapore Airlines air tickets to Taiwan.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by amps tea (@ampsteaofficial)

Store details

Amps Tea outlets will be scattered across the island, with their flagship outlet located in JEM. Other store locations include Bugis+, Changi City Point and Suntec City.

Opening hours differ for each store.

This was a media preview at Amps Tea.

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.

