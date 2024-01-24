Back

S’porean singer Alfred Sun, who had 2 O-Level F9s, reminds those who 'stumbled' not to be disheartened

:')

Lee Wei Lin | Elliot Tan | January 24, 2024, 06:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singaporean singer Alfred Sun has shared words of encouragement for those who aren't satisfied with how they did on their O-Levels.

He starred in the viral short film “Summerdaze”, and is also a musician.

“I was 16 when I got 36 points on my O-Levels. It felt like my future was doomed,” the 31-year-old said.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alfred Sun 孙英豪 (@sealfred)

Kind words

With the release of O’ Level results on Jan. 11, Sun took to his Instagram stories to share his take:

Photo from Alfred Sun.

He offered some useful words of encouragement for those who fell short of their academic goals:

"Your results don't determine your future; they are just a chapter. I stumbled too, and that's ok.

This is not to downplay the importance of good results, but to emphasise that your path is uniquely yours."

Speaking to Mothership, Sun explained that he received a "bunch of messages from followers who were feeling down about their scores", and this "struck a chord" with him as he felt similarly when he was 16.

He added:

"Hopefully, I can inspire them to keep their heads up [... I hope they know that] it's okay to stumble — I did too. It might now feel like a major setback but these moments are just a small part of your journey [and isn't] the ultimate measure of your potential.

I promise you, what you're good at might not fit the mould everyone expects, and that's what makes it so special. Trust that your best moments are yet to come".

Perfection vs compromise

As a graduate from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), Sun felt compelled to explain why he was ‘Absent’ for his O' Levels Art exam.

Photo from Alfred Sun.

Sun skipped his O-Level art exam because he spent too much time perfecting his work and refused to submit anything that didn't meet his high standards.

Background

Sun has been on a unique path for years now.

As one of the selected prospects during JYP and Alpha Entertainment's talent search in Singapore, Sun moved to South Korea to train for a possible debut, but had to give up the opportunity due to National Service (NS).

He later competed in "The Voice Singapore and Malaysia" in 2017, as well as in the boy-band search program "We Are Young" in 2020.

Top photos from Alfred Sun's Instagram

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Coldplay's Chris Martin requests for 'no phones' during 'A Sky Full of Stars' performance

He wants you to see the sky full of stars.

January 24, 2024, 06:48 PM

Thailand's Pita Limjaroenrat, former PM hopeful, cleared to resume MP duties by Thai court

Pita's Move Forward Party won the most seats in parliament, but failed to win over the upper house.

January 24, 2024, 06:23 PM

Driving instructor knocks down student at ComfortDelGro driving centre

He failed to keep a proper lookout for pedestrians while making a right turn.

January 24, 2024, 06:15 PM

Woman, 69, crashes car into railing & banner at Whampoa roundabout, injures passer-by, 53

The injured pedestrian was sent to hospital.

January 24, 2024, 05:50 PM

Tired of going to Japan or Korea? You can go to La Paz, Bolivia, for under S$2,700 in Mar. 2024

You can never start planning your next getaway too early.

January 24, 2024, 05:50 PM

S'porean, 16, identified as white supremacist & aspired to conduct attacks overseas, issued restriction order under ISA

He is the second Singaporean to be dealt with under the Internal Security Act for being radicalised by far-right extremist ideologies.

January 24, 2024, 05:36 PM

Crypto hedge fund co-founder Zhu Su said S'pore jail time was 'enjoyable' & had the 'best sleep' of his life

He said "not to the point of highly recommending it," but good for everyone to "experience once."

January 24, 2024, 04:46 PM

Dengue cases in S'pore surge again to more than 1,100 infections in Jan. 2024

NEA is urging people to use mosquito repellent.

January 24, 2024, 04:37 PM

Indonesia VP candidate & minister Mahfud MD will resign from cabinet to avoid conflict of interest

He is currently the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs.

January 24, 2024, 04:34 PM

Motorcyclist, 47, in hospital after alleged hit-&-run on AYE, appealing for witnesses

He says he blacked out after the accident and woke up sitting on the road shoulder.

January 24, 2024, 03:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.