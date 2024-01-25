Taiwanese-style cafe in Jalan Besar has pork belly buns & ice cream rolls with coriander

Modern Taiwanese cafe Abundance opened its second outlet in Jalan Besar.

The hole-in-a-wall outlet offers a clean, minimalistic interior, with a bar on one side and seats on the other.

The cafe seats about 45 people.

Taiwanese comfort food

Abundance offers a modern play on familiar Taiwanese street food.

Here are some of the highlights from the menu:

Gua Bao (S$7.90++)

Also known as pork belly bun, this is a quintessential Taiwanese dish.

Abundance's version comes with tender pork belly, pickles, and a generous amount of peanuts.

CCB (S$7.90++)

Also known as Crispy Chicken Bun.

This bun comes with a huge piece of fried chicken, peanut butter sauce, and mango salad.

There's a slight spice to the salad dressing.

Niu Yolk Fried Rice (S$19++)

One of the most well-known dishes at Abundance is their Din Tai Fung-esque fried rice.

The al dente rice paired well with the runny onsen egg, and had a light truffle aroma.

The highlight, though, was the perfectly charred yet tender beef.

Herbal Braised Pork Rice (S$12.90++)

This is another Taiwanese staple.

Rather than the usual hard-boiled egg, Abundance's braised pork rice comes with an onsen egg that blankets the pork and rice when you cut into it.

Beef Noodles Soup (S$16.90++)

The noodles had a satisfyingly bouncy texture, while the beef was melt-in-your-mouth tender.

Despite its reddish hue, the broth wasn't very spicy.

Golden Chicken Mee Sua (S$13.90)

Flavour-wise, the shaoxing wine was the predominant element of the dish.

The mee sua was also cooked to a great texture: soft but not mushy.

Bacon Cabbage (S$10.90)

Stir-fried in chilli oil, the cabbage and bacon had wok hei fragrance.

Some of us did find it a little too peppery, however.

Smaller Bites

Abundance also has sides that accompany your main dishes, including:

Mala Popcorn Chicken (S$9)

The chicken was crispy, and more ma (numbing) than la (spicy).

Balsamic Vinegar Fries (S$10)

Despite being drenched in the dark, sticky balsamic vinegar sauce, the fries weren't soggy.

The sweet and tangy flavour profile of the sauce made this snack addictive.

Xiao Cai (S$5.50)

This dish was simple.

It's made with seaweed, tofu, and vermicelli, all tossed in a tangy vinegar dressing.

Sweet Offerings

Peanut Ice Cream Roll (S$6.90)

A popular snack at Taiwanese food markets, this dessert is shaped like a popiah.

It even tastes like a popiah, with the hand-roasted peanuts and chopped coriander.

The difference, of course, lies in the fact that this contains vanilla ice cream, which was milky and creamy.

Black Sesame Ice Cream Roll (S$6.90)

Not a fan of peanuts and coriander?

They also have the dessert in a black sesame version, which comes with the same doughy skin and vanilla ice cream.

Fizzy teas (S$4.90++ each)

Wash down your hearty meal with the cafe's carbonated versions of familiar drinks:

Fizzy Iced Lemon Tea

Fizzy Lychee Oolong Tea

Fizzy Jasmine Peach Tea

Abundance

399 Jalan Besar, Singapore 209008

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily. Kitchen closes from 3pm to 4.30pm on Mondays to Thursdays.

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

This was a media preview at Abundance.

Top photos from Celeste Ng and Livia Soh.