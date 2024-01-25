Taiwanese-style cafe in Jalan Besar has pork belly buns & ice cream rolls with coriander

Modern Taiwanese cafe Abundance opened its second outlet in Jalan Besar.
The hole-in-a-wall outlet offers a clean, minimalistic interior, with a bar on one side and seats on the other.
The cafe seats about 45 people.
Taiwanese comfort food
Abundance offers a modern play on familiar Taiwanese street food.
Here are some of the highlights from the menu:
Gua Bao (S$7.90++)
Also known as pork belly bun, this is a quintessential Taiwanese dish.
Abundance's version comes with tender pork belly, pickles, and a generous amount of peanuts.
CCB (S$7.90++)
Also known as Crispy Chicken Bun.
This bun comes with a huge piece of fried chicken, peanut butter sauce, and mango salad.
There's a slight spice to the salad dressing.
Niu Yolk Fried Rice (S$19++)
One of the most well-known dishes at Abundance is their Din Tai Fung-esque fried rice.
The al dente rice paired well with the runny onsen egg, and had a light truffle aroma.
The highlight, though, was the perfectly charred yet tender beef.
Herbal Braised Pork Rice (S$12.90++)
This is another Taiwanese staple.
Rather than the usual hard-boiled egg, Abundance's braised pork rice comes with an onsen egg that blankets the pork and rice when you cut into it.
Beef Noodles Soup (S$16.90++)
The noodles had a satisfyingly bouncy texture, while the beef was melt-in-your-mouth tender.
Despite its reddish hue, the broth wasn't very spicy.
Golden Chicken Mee Sua (S$13.90)
Flavour-wise, the shaoxing wine was the predominant element of the dish.
The mee sua was also cooked to a great texture: soft but not mushy.
Bacon Cabbage (S$10.90)
Stir-fried in chilli oil, the cabbage and bacon had wok hei fragrance.
Some of us did find it a little too peppery, however.
Smaller Bites
Abundance also has sides that accompany your main dishes, including:
Mala Popcorn Chicken (S$9)
The chicken was crispy, and more ma (numbing) than la (spicy).
Balsamic Vinegar Fries (S$10)
Despite being drenched in the dark, sticky balsamic vinegar sauce, the fries weren't soggy.
The sweet and tangy flavour profile of the sauce made this snack addictive.
Xiao Cai (S$5.50)
This dish was simple.
It's made with seaweed, tofu, and vermicelli, all tossed in a tangy vinegar dressing.
Sweet Offerings
Peanut Ice Cream Roll (S$6.90)
A popular snack at Taiwanese food markets, this dessert is shaped like a popiah.
It even tastes like a popiah, with the hand-roasted peanuts and chopped coriander.
The difference, of course, lies in the fact that this contains vanilla ice cream, which was milky and creamy.
Black Sesame Ice Cream Roll (S$6.90)
Not a fan of peanuts and coriander?
They also have the dessert in a black sesame version, which comes with the same doughy skin and vanilla ice cream.
Fizzy teas (S$4.90++ each)
Wash down your hearty meal with the cafe's carbonated versions of familiar drinks:
- Fizzy Iced Lemon Tea
- Fizzy Lychee Oolong Tea
- Fizzy Jasmine Peach Tea
Abundance
399 Jalan Besar, Singapore 209008
Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily. Kitchen closes from 3pm to 4.30pm on Mondays to Thursdays.
This was a media preview at Abundance.
Top photos from Celeste Ng and Livia Soh.
