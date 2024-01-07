7-Eleven S'pore opens 1st ever vending machine concept at Geylang Bahru MRT station

7-Eleven has just opened a new vending machine concept store at Geylang Bahru MRT station, located on the Downtown Line.

This is the chain's first vending machine concept store in Singapore.

Conveniently situated near Exit A of the train station, commuters will be able to purchase ready-to-eat food items and drinks from the vending machine while on the go.

Aside from typical snacks and beverages, the machine also offers items from 7-Eleven's house brand, 7-Select, including salads and onigiris.

First in Singapore, but one of many

While this is 7-Eleven's first vending machine concept store on our island, the convenience store chain has also launched many of these vending machines across the globe. Some of these locations include Japan, Thailand and Taiwan.

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.