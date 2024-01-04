4 dead, several injured after Indonesian train collision at Cicalengka on Jan. 5

Two trains carrying hundreds of passengers collided in the West Java province of Indonesia, leaving four dead and several injured on Jan. 5, according to Reuters.

The number of injured victims varies among reports, with CNBC Indonesia quoting 22 injuries, BBC Indonesia claiming 37, and Reuters reporting 42.

The accident, which occurred at 6:03am (7:03am Singapore time) near the provincial capital of Bandung, saw the trains derailing towards the surrounding rice fields.

Footage of the accident showed the front carriages of the wrecked trains.

No fatalities reported

The four fatalities were train crew members, and no fatalities have been reported on the nearly 500 passengers on board.

The four dead are reported to be an engineer, assistant engineer, a train attendant, and a security staff, according to a statement released by rail operator PT KAI.

The crash happened between an intra-city train carrying 287 passengers and 191 passengers on board a local line.

Police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo said all passengers have been evacuated and those injured have been taken to the hospital, according to Reuters.

Cause of accident still unknown

The cause of the accident is still unknown and the Transportation Ministry is investigating the matter, according to CNA.

Teams from the Ministry have also been activated to help with the evacuation.

A ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati has also apologised for the disruption of railway services due to the accident, especially in West Java.

Top image via Agraprana Pahlawan/X