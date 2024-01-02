'King the Land' actor Lee Junho at Changi Airport Terminal 3 for Lotte Duty Free opening

South Korean actor-singer Lee Junho is in Singapore.

The member of K-pop group 2PM was at Changi Airport today (Jan. 19) for the grand opening of Lotte Duty Free Singapore's Terminal 3 Departure Central Duplex Store.

During the event, Lee remarked that he considers Changi Airport to be a "world-class airport", and is impressed by its facilities whenever he has visited over the years.

While the opening ceremony was held in the transit area, fans who knew of his appearance waited in the public areas in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the actor.

Shortly after the ceremony, he attended a gala dinner held at Jewel Changi Airport.

The actor is known for his leading role in the drama series "King the Land" and "The Red Sleeve".

Lee was last in Singapore in December 2023 for his fan meeting.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren