M'sian singer, 26, allegedly killed by admirer, 44, who drove her home after restaurant stabbing

Malaysian singer Yuki Koh, 26, has passed away after being stabbed eight times by a 44-year-old man.

The man arrested for murder is said to have tried to woo her for the past two years.

The incident is believed to have taken place at about 2pm on Dec. 18, 2023, in Klang, according to China Press.

What allegedly happened

The police reportedly received a report at about 2pm on Dec. 18.

Malaysian police told China Press that initial investigations have shown that Koh met the accused at about 1:20pm on Dec. 18 at an eatery.

After the meal, they left the restaurant. The man allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Koh.

The man then drove his car, which had Koh's body in it, and parked it in front of his house near Jalan Sungai Nibong 5.

Police arrived at the accused's home at about 4:30pm, and found Koh in the passenger's seat of the man's car.

She was pronounced dead by a paramedic, and the man was arrested.

According to Sin Chew, the man referred to himself as Koh's "boyfriend" when he was arrested.

China Press reported that the police have since told Koh's family that the man is a fruit seller. He allegedly told Koh he was rich and wanted to hire her as a singer at a bar.

Reports say Koh had a boyfriend and was killed a day after they had a couple's photoshoot together.

Fatal wound believed to have been one to the heart

Koh is reported to have been stabbed both from the front and the back. The fatal wound is believed to have been one to the heart.

The accused is believed to have tried to stab himself with the same knife that was used to attack Koh after he realised that she was dead.

Funeral to take place on Dec. 21

Sin Chew stated that Koh's funeral will take place on Dec. 21, and she will be cremated after.

