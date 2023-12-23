S'porean man, 31, arrested in Yishun for 2,900 cigarette cartons worth S$342,134 in unpaid duties & taxes

A Singaporean man was arrested after he was found with 2,900 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in Yishun.

Arrested during operation at Yishun on Dec. 20

The Singapore Customs stated in a Dec. 22, 2023 media release that the 31-year-old was arrested during its operation at a Yishun Avenue 5 car park on Dec. 20.

Singapore Customs officers saw the man opening the door of a van which contained a total of 2,900 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes packed inside brown boxes that were stored in the van’s cargo compartment.

Investigations revealed that the man was allegedly engaged by an unknown person to collect and deliver boxes containing duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The man was arrested and the cigarettes were seized.

Singapore Customs said the total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$342,134.

Court proceedings are ongoing.

Singapore Customs said: "Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act."

"Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty, and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years."

Top image from Singapore Customs