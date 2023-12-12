Back

Ya Kun Kaya Toast opens in Manila mall, S$4.05 for kaya butter toast, egg & drink set

New.

Belmont Lay | December 12, 2023, 04:07 PM

Ya Kun Kaya Toast has opened a new outlet on Dec. 10 in Manila, the Philippines, at One Ayala Makati.

The opening of the outlet at the second floor of the shopping centre has been met with fanfare online.

The interior of the store is similar to the ones seen in Singapore.
Ya Kun's expansion overseas is not new.

By April 2021, there were over 70 Ya Kun outlets in Singapore, and 70 outlets overseas.

The franchise operations are in Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines and China.

About S$4 per set

The prices of the set meals in Makati city are cheaper than what is available in Singapore.

via Mommy Chriszy

via ohohleo.ph

At 168 Philippine pesos per set, the price is about S$4.05.

In Singapore, a similar kaya toast with butter set, inclusive of a hot drink and eggs, costs S$6.30.

The menu in the Philippines also includes items such as laksa, curry chicken, and rice with meat skewers.

