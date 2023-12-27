2 women, aged 28 & 31, arrested for evading roadblock in S'pore, allegedly swapped seats as driver & passenger

Two women, aged 28 and 31, were arrested for their suspected involvement in an evasion of a roadblock in Singapore on Dec. 23 morning.

The car the women were allegedly in stopped at a distance before a roadblock set up by Traffic Police officers along Upper Cross Street towards Central Expressway.

The driver reversed and drove off when officers approached the car.

She then swapped seats with a passenger in the car.

The 28-year-old female passenger, who was the owner of that car, was arrested for drink-driving, permitting another person to use a vehicle without a valid driving licence, permitting another person to use a vehicle without insurance coverage and obstructing the course of justice.

This was after she had allegedly permitted another woman to drive her car despite knowing that the other woman did not possess a valid driving licence.

The 31-year-old female, who was at the wheel, was arrested for suspected drink-driving, evasion of roadblock, driving without a valid driving licence, driving a motor vehicle without insurance coverage and obstructing the course of justice.

The two women were among 18 motorists arrested for drink-driving-related offences in an island-wide operation conducted by the Traffic Police.

A total of 56 motorists were stopped and tested for alcohol consumption at various roadblocks.

A total of 10 men and seven women, aged between 23 and 70 years, failed the test and were arrested for drink-driving.

The highest Breath Evidential Analyser test result was 97 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

This is nearly three times the prescribed legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

A 35-year-old male driver was arrested for the offence of failing to provide a specimen of evidential breath for analysis when required to do so.

Penalties

The offence of driving while under the influence of alcohol carries a fine of not less than S$2,000 and not more than S$10,000, or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both. Offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of evasion of roadblock carries a fine of up to S$10,000, an imprisonment term of up to seven years, or both.

The offence of driving without a valid driving licence carries a fine of up to S$10,000, an imprisonment term of up to three years, or both.

The vehicle may also be forfeited.

The offence of using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage carries a fine of up to S$1,000, an imprisonment term of up to three months, or both.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force