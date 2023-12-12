2 women, 40 & 45 & man, 26, arrested after fight at Paya Lebar MRT station

A fight broke out between women and a man at the area outside Paya Lebar Square and Paya Lebar MRT station.

Videos of the incident were put up on Facebook on Dec. 11.

What happened

A number of women were seen taking turns to confront a man as others tried to hold them back at the area outside Paya Lebar Square.

The man then hit one of the women with a plastic bottle after being repeatedly shoved.

A chase then ensued as the man ran away in the direction of the MRT station.

In another video, a woman could be seen attempting to hit the man inside the station as a SMRT staff stood between them and tried to break up the altercation.

Another SMRT staff member could also be heard in the video telling the women to stop as he steered them away from the man.

One video showed onlookers all the while gathering to record the incident on their phones or gawk.

One of the videos shot inside the MRT station showed one person lying on the ground.

One video showed police officers at the scene.

SMRT is assisting in police investigations

Lam Sheau Kai, president for SMRT trains, told Mothership that station staff were alerted to a fight between commuters at around 5:45pm at Paya Lebar MRT station on Dec. 10.

TransCom, the Public Transport Security Command specialist unit under the Singapore Police Force, was activated.

The police confirmed that two women, aged 40 and 45, and a man aged 26, were arrested for affray.

Investigations into the matter is ongoing.

Top image via Complaint Singapore/Facebook