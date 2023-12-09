Woman & child seen washing shoes at water dispenser for pets at One Holland Village

A woman and child were seen washing their shoes at a water dispenser meant for pets at One Holland Village.

Dirt washed into the water dispenser

A Mothership reader claimed that the woman had done so first, before telling the child to do the same.

A video seen by Mothership showed the child washing their shoes at the cooler, and the woman seemingly instructing the child to do so more thoroughly.

Another mallgoer who intended to have his dog drink from the water dispenser was "mortified" when he witnessed the act.

He is said to have told them off.

"The dogs can't drink from the water cooler anymore," said the reader.

The pet drinking fountains at the mall look something like this:

Mothership has reached out to the mall's management for comment.

Top images via Mothership reader