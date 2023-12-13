S'porean woman, 50, charged with causing death of husband, 62, with knife during AMK void deck scuffle

A 50-year-old Singaporean woman is accused of causing the death of her 62-year-old husband.

She allegedly stabbed him with a knife during a scuffle.

In court on Dec. 13, 2023, the woman, Baniyah Shap, claimed that her husband inflicted the wound upon himself.

She asked to be released on bail to give her final respects to her husband.

How it happened

Baniyah and her husband, Mohamed Ali Saaban, were allegedly engaged in a scuffle at the void deck at Block 631 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 at around 11:50pm on Dec. 11, CNA and The Straits Times reported.

Ali suffered a puncture wound from a silver-coloured foldable knife.

He was conveyed unconscious to hospital, where he died the next day on Dec. 12.

Baniyah was arrested on the scene.

Claimed husband "injured himself"

She appeared in court via video link from Changi Prison on Dec. 13 and was charged with causing death by rash act not amounting to culpable homicide.

When asked if she understood the proceedings, Baniyah said she did but denied the offence.

According to CNA, she said: "My husband was the one who injured himself."

The prosecution requested that Baniyah be remanded with permission for the investigating officer to take her out to assist with investigations, such as to recover exhibits and reconstruct the crime scene.

In response, Baniyah told the judge she had "already informed the IO everything".

Requested for bail

She claimed that the officer did not allow her to leave custody and requested to be granted bail so she could pay her final respects to her husband.

The judge told Baniyah to put in a request if she wished to attend the wake or funeral of her husband.

She said she made the request but wasn't allowed to leave.

The judge eventually ordered that Baniyah be remanded for a week.

She is set to return to court on Dec. 20.

If convicted of causing death by a rash act not amounting to culpable homicide, Baniyah can be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

