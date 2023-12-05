Body of woman found in cement in Klang, M'sia house, 1 man arrested

An unidentified woman's body was found encased in cement in the bathroom of a rental house in Klang, Malaysia on Dec. 3, 2023.

The owner reported the matter to Malaysian authorities after a foreign worker repairing a leak in the roof of the house informed him that there was a corpse in the water tank, reported the New Straits Times.

On Dec. 5, another 53-year-old foreign national was arrested in connection with the case and will be remanded for seven days, according to the New Straits Times.

A manhunt is currently ongoing for two other suspects.

Found water tank cemented when inspecting house

The two foreigners, identified as Ranjit Singh and Mandeep Singh, were previous tenants of the house, said Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan in a statement, according to Bernama.

They had previously rented the house for two years from August 2019 to October 2021.

Before renting it out again, the home owner inspected the house and found that a section of the bathroom wall was cemented.

He questioned the duo, who told him that they had cemented the water tank as rat droppings were seeping into it.

The unsuspecting owner then rented the house to another tenant.

Found corpse when repairing roof of house

However, in the course of repairing a leak in the roof of the house last month, a repairman informed the homeowner that there was a corpse in the water tank.

"The owner, who felt uneasy, then asked the latest tenant to move out and lodged a police report," Hussein said.

The police received a call from the owner at about 10:58pm on Dec. 3.

Authorities took more than two hours to break the concrete before successfully extracting the body.

The remains will be sent to Shah Alam Hospital for a post-mortem examination scheduled on Dec. 6, and investigations are ongoing.

