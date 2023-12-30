Woman urgently seeks liver donor for husband suffering from liver failure & in coma at SGH

Married for 26 years, husband and wife Mike Tan and Shindy Lam have been rescuing stray cats and dogs and volunteering at animal shelters.

It was routine for Lam to update her Facebook page with appeals to help animals and find adopters.

But now, she's in the race to find a liver donor to help save her husband's life.

Liver failure

The 52-year-old Tan, who used to work as a delivery man, was diagnosed with acute liver failure on Dec. 21, 2023, Lam told Mothership.

His condition has since deteriorated rapidly and he is now in a coma at the Singapore General Hospital.

He needed an immediate liver transplant, and the next seven days were the golden period for transplant surgery, the doctor informed them.

With time slipping away, Lam took to her Facebook page to appeal to donors and now, there are only a few days left.

A hardworking person who cares for strays every day

Lam shared that her husband is a very hardworking, frugal and caring person.

Tan is well-liked at work and performed well, Lam told Mothership.

Despite working seven days a week, he never fails to take care of stray cats and dogs whenever he has time.

Waking up at 3am to feed stray dogs before going to work every day is a usual routine for him.

Once, he went to a construction site to feed stray dogs and was hit by a metal pole.

His hand was stabbed as a result and he was hospitalised for three days.

Other than that, he has always been in good health and rarely takes sick leave, Lam shared.

Thinking about the strays even while sick

Last Saturday (Dec. 24), when he was sick and in a state of confusion, Tan did not forget to ask Lam to help feed the stray dogs.

Lam told 8world News:

"He tried to tell me where to feed the stray dogs. He tried very hard to recall and describe it, but I discovered from then on that he was losing his consciousness. By the next day, he could no longer respond to questions even though his eyes are open."

Tan has since been admitted to the intensive care unit and is now in a coma.

Parents in their old age

Lam also revealed that her husband's older brother passed away from liver cancer just a month ago in November.

Tan kept it secret for a while before telling his parents, who are in their 80s, about his condition a few days ago.

Tan's father asked, "Why don't you take my life?"

The family has put out appeal on social media in hopes of finding a suitable donor for Tan.

Lam expressed her gratitude towards those who stepped up and contacted her.

However, as of Dec. 30, she has yet found a liver donor.

Liver donor

If you are interested in being a liver donor for Tan, these are the criteria that need to be met:

Age: 18-50

Weight: 60-90kg

Blood type: O+

No long-term medication or medical condition

Top images from Shindy Lam