S'pore Catholic church clarifies Vatican's stance on non-ritualised blessings of 'same-sex unions', says view on marriage hasn't changed

The Catholic Church in Singapore "wishes to correct the misimpression" caused by media reports on the Vatican's declaration on Dec. 18, 2023 that priests can bless same-sex couples under certain circumstances that is not part of regular church rituals or weddings.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said in a statement to the media on Dec. 19 that the Church has not changed its stance on its traditional doctrine about marriage.

In the declaration approved by Pope Francis, titled "On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings", the Vatican considered several questions raised over the years and, specifically, explored "the possibility of blessing couples in irregular situations and same-sex couples without officially validating their status or changing in any way the Church's perennial teaching on marriage."

S'pore church: Declaration by Vatican not on the blessing of same-sex unions

William Goh, Singapore’s Catholic Archbishop and its first Cardinal, pointed out that “the focus of the Declaration is not on the blessing of the unions of same-sex couples".

The declaration was to provide "guidance in making a distinction between the Church’s official blessings, and a pastoral blessing for all occasions outside the liturgical and sacramental setting", the statement noted.

In other words, "pastoral blessings are ad-lib prayers offered spontaneously for the person", unlike the official blessings of the church, which require the use of approved prayers in addition to conditions to be met.

Goh also clarifies,

"We are not blessing the unions of same-sex couples. We are blessing couples who are in irregular situations such as those who are divorced and remarried, individuals struggling to be faithful to God’s commandments, and those who aborted their babies, just as we bless the sick, the elderly, and those who request spiritual and temporal blessings. We do not bless the sins of the person, but rather, the individual who is always loved by God, even when he or she is a sinner".

In other words, the declaration, rather than endorsing the blessing of irregular marriages and same-sex unions, sets out the rules and boundaries for priests as to how they should bless these couples without having these blessings mistaken by others as the Church’s approval of such unions.

Grateful for Pope Francis' declaration

The statement, issued by the Archbishop’s Communications Office, noted that the Singapore church is grateful for the declaration so that "Church ministers will not act in a way that gives others the wrong impression that the Church endorses same-sex unions".

"At the same time, it shows the Church’s mercy and love for all sinners, and that we are all sinners endeavouring to grow in authenticity and perfection", the statement noted.

The Singapore church also asked Catholics to take note of media headlines and articles that may sensationalise official documents released by the Church, and to refer instead to the original source of the content for accurate representation.

Stands firm on the definition of 'marriage'

In the document, the Vatican reiterated its stance on the definition of "marriage", as it meant in the Gospel (the books in the Bible), which is the "exclusive, stable, and indissoluble union between a man and a woman, naturally open to the generation of children".

The Vatican explained that it's for this reason that when it comes to blessings, it "has the right and the duty to avoid any rite that might contradict this conviction or lead to confusion".

It then emphasised that the "Rite of the Sacrament of Marriage", a blessing given by ordained ministers, should be "tied directly to the specific union of a man and a woman".

No one should be excluded from blessings: Vatican

However, Pope Francis, in response to questions raised by Cardinals in October 2023, had urged the Church not to "lose pastoral charity” and to avoid being “judges who only deny, reject, and exclude".

In the declaration, the Vatican agreed that blessings are "celebrated by virtue of faith" and "among the most widespread and evolving sacramentals".

It also described blessings as positive messages of "comfort, care, and encouragement" and also transform into "inclusion, solidarity, and peacemaking".

"There are several occasions when people spontaneously ask for a blessing, whether on pilgrimages, at shrines, or even on the street when they meet a priest," it explained. "Such blessings are meant for everyone; no one is to be excluded from them."

Allows non-ritualised blessings for same-sex couples but urges 'pastoral sensibility'

On the other hand, the Vatican urged for ordained ministers' "pastoral sensibility" when performing blessings spontaneously, cautioning against the ritualisation of the act.

It explained:

"In any case, precisely to avoid any form of confusion or scandal, when the prayer of blessing is requested by a couple in an irregular situation, even though it is expressed outside the rites prescribed by the liturgical books, this blessing should never be imparted in concurrence with the ceremonies of a civil union, and not even in connection with them. Nor can it be performed with any clothing, gestures, or words that are proper to a wedding. The same applies when the blessing is requested by a same-sex couple."

It said blessings for same-sex couples could instead "find its place in other contexts", such as "a visit to a shrine, a meeting with a priest, a prayer recited in a group, or during a pilgrimage".

"Through these blessings that are given not through the ritual forms proper to the liturgy but as an expression of the Church’s maternal heart," it said. "There is no intention to legitimize anything, but rather to open one’s life to God, to ask for his help to live better."

Being gay is not a crime

Back in January 2023, Pope Francis gave an exclusive interview to the Associated Press, stating that laws that criminalise homosexuality are "unjust".

The Pope reiterated that homosexual acts are sinful and "intrinsically disordered", which is what the Church teaches, but called on the Church to treat gay people with dignity and respect.

In 2022, the Catholic Church in Singapore stated while it respects the dignity of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community, marriage is between a man and a woman, the Straits Times reported.

Top photos via Unsplash & Facebook