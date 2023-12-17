Motorcyclist, 28, dies in Woodlands Road 7-vehicle collision, truck driver, 54, arrested

Following a chain collision involving his motorcycle, four lorries, and two trucks, a 28-year-old motorcyclist lost his life.

The motorcyclist was found trapped beneath a lorry following the accident, which occurred at about 12:05pm on Dec. 16, 2023, at the junction of Woodlands Road and Mandai Estate.

Two persons trapped

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to rescue the motorcyclist and a driver trapped in another lorry.

They managed to release both of them, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The trapped lorry driver and three other injured people were sent to hospital.

The police told The Straits Times that the four injured were aged between 22 and 54.

Truck driver arrested

A 54-year-old male truck driver suspected of careless driving causing death has been arrested, the police said.

Two other drivers involved in the collision did not sustain injuries.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

