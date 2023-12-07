Back

Tourists in Venice reportedly ignore gondolier's warning to stay still, cause gondola to capsize

All of them were rescued.

Khine Zin Htet | December 07, 2023, 10:42 AM

Several Asian tourists in Venice, Italy fell into the Rio de la Verona River after their gondola capsized on Sunday (Dec. 3) afternoon.

A video on TikTok posted by user @ienaridens69 shows the aftermath of the incident.

In the video, five tourists were seen holding on to the overturned gondola and an adjacent one.

The incident occured while the gondola was about to pass under a bridge which required a balanced weight on board, reported Italian media ANSA.

Did not listen to gondolier's warning

The Guardian reported off local media that the tourists had been moving about on the gondola to take photos of the landscape.

Despite the gondolier's warnings to remain still due to the risk of instability while passing under the bridge, the tourists, engrossed in capturing photos, continued to move around.

Their actions unbalanced the gondola, reported ANSA, causing it to overturn and plunging everyone into the river.

Gondolier rescued the tourists

According to ANSA, the gondolier brought one tourist to shore before diving back into the river to rescue the remaining five.

Gif via @ienaridens69/Tiktok

According to the video footage, the tourists were exclaiming in Chinese and screaming in fear.

Another video posted by the same user shows one of the passenger being rescued.

Gif via @ienaridens69/ Tiktok

The footage concluded with a reassuring sight — all passengers rescued and safe aboard another vessel.

Top photos by @ienaridens69/ TikTok

