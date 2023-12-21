Back

Hundreds turn up at RWS to see Tony Leung during whirlwind trip to S'pore

As they should.

Lee Wei Lin | December 21, 2023, 09:40 PM

Hundreds of fans turned up at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) on Dec. 21 to catch a glimpse of film legend Tony Leung Chiu Wai.

He is in town to promote his movie "The Goldfinger", which stars himself and Andy Lau.

It has been 22 years since the duo worked together on a film, with their previous collaboration being the iconic "Infernal Affairs", which first hit cinemas in 2002.

Photo by Livia Soh

Leung's appearance at RWS is his first public appearance here in a decade, with his last in 2013 for "The Grandmaster".

Sizeable crowd despite inclement weather

Despite the sky looking overcast, along with the occasional raindrop, a large crowd lined the red carpet, which stretched through parts of Universal Studios Singapore (USS) and into the Pantages Hollywood Theatre, which is located in USS.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Leung, together with "The Goldfinger" director Felix Chong and producer Ronald Wong, strolled down the red carpet and took their time to say hello to fans on both sides, even stopping to sign autographs at one point.

The thespian showed no signs of tiredness despite a hectic schedule — the film held its gala in Hong Kong on Dec. 20, and the team flew to Singapore on Dec. 21.

After arriving here, they fielded questions at a press conference, split up for media interviews (with more on that tomorrow), before freshening up and heading straight for the red carpet and gala.

Come Dec. 22, the trio will be in Malaysia to continue with their promotional tour.

"The Goldfinger" opens on Dec. 30 in Singapore.

Top photos by Livia Soh & Lee Wei Lin

