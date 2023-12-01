Teen, 18, caught selling vape to boy, 13, at Toa Payoh HDB playground

An 18-year-old teenager was caught red-handed selling an electronic vaporiser (e-vaporiser), or vape, to another boy, 13, at a playground in Toa Payoh.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) arrested the older boy and searched his home as part of investigations, seizing some S$15,400 worth of vapes and related components.

Had over 700 vapes at home

HSA wrote in its press release dated Dec. 1, 2023 that they had received a tip-off about the teenager selling vapes at the playground.

He was caught on Nov. 27 when HSA conducted an operation at the playground.

More than 700 vapes and their related components were subsequently seized from his Toa Payoh residence.

HSA said the boy is currently assisting in their investigations.

Vapes are prohibited

HSA added that it will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against those who conduct illegal activities such as the peddling of prohibited vapes to members of the public, especially to youths and students.

HSA also reminded the public that it is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale vapes and their components.

Offenders convicted for the first time can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, whereas repeat offenders can face a fine up to S$20,000, jail up to 12 months, or both.

All prohibited tobacco items will also be seized and confiscated.

It is also illegal for individuals to possess, use or purchase vapes, where convicted offenders can be fined up to S$2,000.

HSA said members of the public who have information on the illegal import, distribution, sale or offer for sale vapes can contact its Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037, from 9am to 5:30pm on Mondays to Fridays.

