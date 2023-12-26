Back

Teppan Kappou Kenji in Tanjong Pagar suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until Jan. 2, 2024.

Belmont Lay | December 26, 2023, 02:24 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Teppan Kappou Kenji, a food shop at 99 Tanjong Pagar Road, has been temporarily suspended for two weeks from Dec. 20, 2023 to Jan. 2, 2024, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The suspension under the Points Demerit System was the result of the licensee of the eatery accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

Teppan Kappou Kenji was fined a total of S$800 for two offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

The two offences were the failure to register an assistant and the failure to keep licensed premises free of infestation.

Each offence incurred six demerit points.

Risk getting licence cancelled

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

Rehabilitative action

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA is advising members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://csp.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call our SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for our follow-up investigations.

Top photos via Google Maps

S'pore police year-end islandwide raids: 885 men & 509 women, aged 15 to 77, under investigation

Investigations against the 1,394 individuals are ongoing.

December 25, 2023, 04:38 PM

We rate Christmas decorations by 11 Orchard Rd malls & some are really A for effort

Sleigh.

December 25, 2023, 04:21 PM

Hawker at Clementi Blk 713 coffeeshop gives free Christmas meals to elderly

In the spirit of giving.

December 25, 2023, 03:06 PM

S'porean woman, 39, dies after falling off 30m cliff in New York, body to be flown back to S'pore for burial

"My heart is broken into pieces and I don't know how to piece them back together," her husband said.

December 25, 2023, 02:44 PM

Pulau Tekong cookhouse served penne carbonara & baked turkey pie for Christmas 2023

In a festive mood.

December 25, 2023, 02:31 PM

Ubi eatery has rosti burgers with grilled chicken, fish & more from S$10.80

Yum.

December 25, 2023, 12:42 PM

KL to S'pore is world's busiest international flight route in 2023

Revenge travelling.

December 25, 2023, 12:03 PM

Loh Kean Yew, 26, announces he's been engaged since Dec. 24, 2022

Belated congrats.

December 24, 2023, 09:07 PM

18 motorists arrested for drink-driving in enforcement blitz on Dec. 23

Regular enforcement operations targeting drink-driving can be expected during the festive period.

December 24, 2023, 07:06 PM

Explosion at nickel processing plant in Sulawesi, Indonesia kills 13 & injures 38

The accident happened at a plant owned by Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel in the Morowali Industrial Park.

December 24, 2023, 06:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.