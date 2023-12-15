Back

Construction of overhead bridge: Road near Block 436 Bukit Batok West Ave 5 closed on Dec. 22 & 30, 2023, from 1am-5am

Motorists, take note.

Winnie Li | December 15, 2023, 11:39 AM

Events

A section of Bukit Batok Road will be closed off temporarily to traffic from 1am to 5am on Dec. 22 (Friday) and Dec. 30 (Saturday) to facilitate the construction of a new pedestrian overhead bridge.

The closed section of the road will lie between the junction of Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 6, announced the Housing and Development Board (HDB) in a Dec. 15 press release.

During the road closure periods, motorists will be diverted to use an alternative route along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, Avenue 8, and Avenue 6.

Image via HDB

Barricades and diversion signs will be put up to guide motorists.

Residents of West Edge @ Bukit Batok can still enter and exit the development using the existing access points at Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 and Avenue 8.

New overhead bridge

The new overhead bridge, estimated to be completed by June 2024, will serve residents of nearby housing developments such as West Edge @ Bukit Batok and upcoming Tengah developments.

The bridge will also "facilitate convenient access" to the existing bus stops at Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 and Avenue 6, said HDB.

Top image via Google Maps

