Back

Penang technician, 28, dies after head gets caught between lift doors with co-worker inside

Another technician who was trapped in the lift witnessed the incident.

Keyla Supharta | December 27, 2023, 05:10 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

[Content warning: This story contains information of a graphic nature that may be distressing for some. Reader discretion is advised.]

A 28-year-old technician in Penang, Malaysia, died after his head was caught in between lift doors while conducting maintenance work, The Star reported.

The victim, identified as a man named R Tinesh Kumar by The Star, was confirmed to have died as a result of serious injuries to the head, stated the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia in a Facebook post.

Two maintenance workers trapped in the lift

At 4:45pm on Dec. 26, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department's Operation Centre in Penang received an emergency call requesting assistance at One Stop Centre, George Town.

Upon arrival at the mall, firefighters discovered two lift maintenance workers trapped in the lift.

One of the technicians was found unconscious with his head stuck in the lift doors.

The lift had to be elevated manually in order to free the technician, according to the Bagan Jermal Fire Department.

The other technician, a 53-year-old man, was rescued from the lift by using a duplicate key.

R Tinesh Kumar was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was later sent to the Penang Hospital.

Top image via Bomba Bagan Jermal/Facebook.

S'pore man, 49, son, 16, swept away by waves at M'sia beach, son rescued but man still missing

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

December 27, 2023, 07:59 PM

M'sian, 46, killed at Second Link, saved up for new house after 29 years of working in S'pore

The man leaves behind his wife and three children.

December 27, 2023, 07:25 PM

Man who allegedly molested girl, 2, a cook at her preschool, diagnosed with paedophilic disorder

It was revealed in court that he might have had more victims.

December 27, 2023, 05:48 PM

Woman sends 7 domestic workers to M'sia from S'pore for S$500 per person, claims she wants to 'help others'

A psychiatrist said she got "pathological altruism".

December 27, 2023, 05:43 PM

2 women, aged 28 & 31, arrested for evading roadblock in S'pore, allegedly swapped seats as driver & passenger

The younger woman was the owner of the car, and the older woman did not have a driving licence.

December 27, 2023, 03:34 PM

Male patient, 48, told not to smoke, hurls vulgarities & threatens Sengkang hospital staff with pocket knife

He was taken to hospital after experiencing high heart rate.

December 27, 2023, 02:19 PM

Malay Delights stall in That Coffee Place in Sengkang suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until Jan. 8, 2024.

December 27, 2023, 11:59 AM

'Parasite' star Lee Sun Kyun found dead following drug allegations: Korea media

He was investigated for drug use.

December 27, 2023, 11:20 AM

S'pore cat, who hates water & cold, goes missing on rainy Christmas in Toa Payoh

His owner seeks the public's help to find him.

December 26, 2023, 08:44 PM

MacPherson stall reluctantly ups prices for 10 pieces of yong tau foo from S$2.50 to S$3

It tries to keep prices low for the elderly residents.

December 26, 2023, 08:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.