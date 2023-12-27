Penang technician, 28, dies after head gets caught between lift doors with co-worker inside

[Content warning: This story contains information of a graphic nature that may be distressing for some. Reader discretion is advised.]

A 28-year-old technician in Penang, Malaysia, died after his head was caught in between lift doors while conducting maintenance work, The Star reported.

The victim, identified as a man named R Tinesh Kumar by The Star, was confirmed to have died as a result of serious injuries to the head, stated the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia in a Facebook post.

Two maintenance workers trapped in the lift

At 4:45pm on Dec. 26, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department's Operation Centre in Penang received an emergency call requesting assistance at One Stop Centre, George Town.

Upon arrival at the mall, firefighters discovered two lift maintenance workers trapped in the lift.

One of the technicians was found unconscious with his head stuck in the lift doors.

The lift had to be elevated manually in order to free the technician, according to the Bagan Jermal Fire Department.

The other technician, a 53-year-old man, was rescued from the lift by using a duplicate key.

R Tinesh Kumar was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was later sent to the Penang Hospital.

Top image via Bomba Bagan Jermal/Facebook.