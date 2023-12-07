Super friendly Teban Gardens cat dies, residents grieve, share memories of his silly antics

A well-loved community cat in Teban Gardens died recently, prompting an outpouring of tributes as residents shared memories of the feline to remember him by.

A post in the Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats Facebook page put up by a resident, Rama, informed the community that the Teban Gardens community cat, Ah Fat, had passed away.

A photo accompanying the post showed the cat lying on its side surrounded by flowers and given a final send-off.

According to the replies to comments on the post asking how the cat died, Rama said Ah Fat, also known as Ah Pui, succumbed to old age and sickness.

Ah Fat was found motionless at the multi-storey car park on Saturday, Dec. 2.

A constant at multi-storey car park

Rama told Mothership that Ah Fat used to hang out at the Block 22A Teban Gardens Road multi-storey car park.

He would sometimes venture to the Block 22 Teban Vista housing block, which is just across from the car park, Rama added.

He had been in the estate for about 12 to 13 years.

Rama is one of the residents who would regularly feed Ah Fat and other cats in the area, which is how he got acquainted with them.

The resident, as well as others, said Ah Fat was their children's favourite.

Rama added: "Residents here are very affectionate with this cat. He also guided other cats if he friends them, haha. You know, cats can be quite territorial."

According to Rama, Ah Fat would hang out by his car.

This was also an experience shared by other residents.

One of the other residents commented on the post: "When I was going to work fei mao (fat cat) will hang out outside my car."

Other residents shared photos and videos of their interactions with the cat.

The grey tabby has a recognisable fur pattern that made him appear to have tattoos on his left front leg and paw.

Four residents sent cat for cremation

Rama added that Ah Fat was given a proper send-off and cremation.

The process was overseen by four Good Samaritans, Uncle Kim, Susan, Ann, and Uncle Jonny.

The cremation cost was about S$300.

Rama said it was Uncle Kim who saw Ah Fat laying motionless at his usual spot on Saturday morning.

"Usually cats like to be left alone when they pass on, not him. He visited his place again, somehow informing us he had passed on," Rama said.

"Initially, we thought he was run over as Uncle Kim saw him limping. But he wasn’t knocked down."

"Ah Fat passed on with his eyes and mouth closed."

All photos via Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats