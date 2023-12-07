Back

Super friendly Teban Gardens cat dies, residents grieve, share memories of his silly antics

The cat was known to be affectionate.

Belmont Lay | December 07, 2023, 12:13 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A well-loved community cat in Teban Gardens died recently, prompting an outpouring of tributes as residents shared memories of the feline to remember him by.

A post in the Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats Facebook page put up by a resident, Rama, informed the community that the Teban Gardens community cat, Ah Fat, had passed away.

A photo accompanying the post showed the cat lying on its side surrounded by flowers and given a final send-off.

via Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats

According to the replies to comments on the post asking how the cat died, Rama said Ah Fat, also known as Ah Pui, succumbed to old age and sickness.

Ah Fat was found motionless at the multi-storey car park on Saturday, Dec. 2.

A constant at multi-storey car park

Rama told Mothership that Ah Fat used to hang out at the Block 22A Teban Gardens Road multi-storey car park.

He would sometimes venture to the Block 22 Teban Vista housing block, which is just across from the car park, Rama added.

He had been in the estate for about 12 to 13 years.

via Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats

Rama is one of the residents who would regularly feed Ah Fat and other cats in the area, which is how he got acquainted with them.

The resident, as well as others, said Ah Fat was their children's favourite.

Rama added: "Residents here are very affectionate with this cat. He also guided other cats if he friends them, haha. You know, cats can be quite territorial."

According to Rama, Ah Fat would hang out by his car.

This was also an experience shared by other residents.

One of the other residents commented on the post: "When I was going to work fei mao (fat cat) will hang out outside my car."

via Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats

Other residents shared photos and videos of their interactions with the cat.

via Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats

via Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats

via Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats

The grey tabby has a recognisable fur pattern that made him appear to have tattoos on his left front leg and paw.

Four residents sent cat for cremation

Rama added that Ah Fat was given a proper send-off and cremation.

The process was overseen by four Good Samaritans, Uncle Kim, Susan, Ann, and Uncle Jonny.

The cremation cost was about S$300.

Rama said it was Uncle Kim who saw Ah Fat laying motionless at his usual spot on Saturday morning.

"Usually cats like to be left alone when they pass on, not him. He visited his place again, somehow informing us he had passed on," Rama said.

"Initially, we thought he was run over as Uncle Kim saw him limping. But he wasn’t knocked down."

"Ah Fat passed on with his eyes and mouth closed."

All photos via Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats

S'pore woman asks for S$100 in street interview, shares that she left S$20,000 job to start a business

When probed further, the woman left her job to start her own business.

December 07, 2023, 02:13 PM

Motorcyclist rear-ends lorry along TPE & triggers chain reaction, 2 sent to hospital

One after another.

December 07, 2023, 01:05 PM

S'pore & China to establish mutual 30-day visa-free entry travel arrangement: Lawrence Wong

An announcement during the JCBC.

December 07, 2023, 12:02 PM

No-holds-barred review: McDonald’s S’pore’s new Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese BBQ Chicken Bacon

Chicken bacon adds savoury flavour, crunch and texture.

December 07, 2023, 11:00 AM

Tourists in Venice reportedly ignore gondolier's warning to stay still, cause gondola to capsize

All of them were rescued.

December 07, 2023, 10:42 AM

US woman who hurled burrito bowl at staff gets reduced jail time in exchange for working in fast food restaurant

Walk a mile in their shoes.

December 07, 2023, 10:30 AM

Minimum 3-month long-stay rental housing to be launched in Zion Road & Upper Thomson Road

Some in Singapore have been opting to rent than to buy.

December 07, 2023, 03:08 AM

ECDA investigating case of man, 59, who allegedly sexually assaulted girl, 2, at S'pore preschool

The man has been dismissed by the preschool.

December 06, 2023, 11:07 PM

30% growth in event days held at S'pore Sports Hub for 2023 compared to 2019 pre-Covid

Minister Edwin Tong celebrated the first anniversary of the Sports Hub's handover and praised the progress made.

December 06, 2023, 10:57 PM

Lawrence Wong meets Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, China

The number two man in S'pore's govt meets the number two man in China's govt.

December 06, 2023, 10:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.