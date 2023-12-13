S’pore Tada driver fined S$3,000 for hurling racist remarks at passenger over drop-off dispute

A TADA driver was fined S$3,000 after he hurled racist remarks at a 46-year-old female passenger and called her "the very worst customer" following a dispute over the drop-off location due to a "malfunction" in the ride-hailing app.

Peh Boon Hua, 54, was initially charged with deliberately wounding racial feelings with his words, CNA reported.

The charge was later amended to using insulting words causing distress, which Peh pleaded guilty to in court on Dec. 13, 2023.

He was fined S$3,000.

Argued about drop-off location

The court heard that the victim had used the TADA ride-hailing application to book a car on Sep. 23 at about 2pm, from a location in Pasir Ris.

She wanted to go to Block 194, Pasir Ris Street 12, but could not set that as the drop-off point due to a "malfunction" on the app.

Instead, she set the drop-off location at Block 194, Pasir Ris Street 11, and finalised the booking.

The problem was that the particular address didn't exist, according to Google Maps.

Soon after, Peh was assigned to the job.

He subsequently picked up the victim and her nine-year-old daughter and drove them to Pasir Ris Street 11.

However, he was not able to find Block 194, so he started arguing with the victim about the drop-off location.

After some time, Peh made a U-turn and proceeded towards Pasir Ris Street 12 instead.

They continued to quarrel on the way, with the victim using her phone to record a video of Peh.

Made racist remarks towards her

According to one of the videos shared on social media, Peh and the victim can be seen arguing about whether her daughter was tall enough to ride without a car seat.

At one point, he complained that she had given him the wrong directions and told her, "Don't hao lian", which means "boastful" in Hokkien.

When the victim replied in Mandarin that she wasn't being "hao lian", Peh flared up.

"You are India, India ah, I am Chinese, okay, listen! You are India, I am a Chinese, you are the very worst ... worst ... worst customer (sic)," he yelled.

The passenger clarified that she was a Singaporean Eurasian and not Indian and called Peh out for being racist.

Peh then raised his voice and shouted, "I know you India, I'm Chinese. You try to be funny with me (sic)."

The court heard that the victim felt unsafe and deeply offended by Peh's remarks, CNA reported.

After alighting at Block 194 with her daughter, she made a police report the next day.

No place for such language or sentiment in Singapore: Prosecution

The prosecution asked for a fine between S$3,000 and S$4,000 for the driver, stating that the "overtly racial nature of his insults is unacceptable and cannot be disregarded".

"There is no place for such language or sentiment in Singapore," the prosecutor added, according to CNA.

The prosecution also pointed out that the victim's young daughter would also have heard the insulting language against her mother.

In mitigation, the driver's lawyer noted that the driver demonstrated remorse by pleading guilty early and had no prior convictions.

Driver is permanently banned from our platform: TADA

In response to Mothership's enquiries, a TADA spokesperson said they investigated the incident thoroughly and immediately suspended Peh from their platform.

Peh is now permanently barred from working with TADA as a driver.

"The driver's remarks that insinuated racial differences are completely unacceptable within TADA's community guidelines and ethos." the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also said that the ride-hailing platform is committed to fostering an environment built on respect and understanding.

"We urge our users to always avoid racial or derogatory comments, regardless of the circumstances. The strength of TADA's community lies in having safe and respectful rides for all," the spokesperson concluded.

Top image via @user2991945486001 on TikTok